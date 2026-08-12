Predicting Every Final Score on Georgia Tech's 2026 Schedule

Georgia Tech is in the midst of fall camp, but that does not mean that it is too early for an early record prediction.

The Yellow Jackets are entering the 2026 season flying under the radar, which is nothing new, and a lot of that stems from the fact they are replacing two coordinators, a number of impact starters from a year ago including quarterback Haynes King, and a fairly tough schedule. Georgia Tech is not being mentioned along with other contenders to make the ACC title game and while Miami is a deserving favorite in the conference, everything else is wide open in terms of who could get there to face them.

It is early, but here is how I see Georgia Tech's season playing out in 2026.

Game 1 vs Colorado

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets line up across from the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes are going to meet in another impactful week one matchup and Georgia Tech is the early favorite in this game.

This game is fascinating simply because of the turnover on both rosters. Colorado also has two new coordinators and is going to be relying on starting quarterback Julian Lewis and an experienced group of transfers to get them back to competing in the Big 12.

I lean Georgia Tech in this game because of their established identity as a program, but this will be an interesting early test for the Yellow Jackets defense going against new Buffaloes OC Brennan Marion.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 28, Colorado 20 (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

Game 2 vs Tennessee

This is going to be one of the toughest games on Georgia Tech's schedule. Tennessee has a very good all-around roster, but there are questions about their quarterback position.

The Volunteers are going to start either second-year quarterback George MacIntyre or true freshman Faizon Brandon and this will be either quarterbacks first start on the road and first start against a power conference team.

Tennessee has one of the best running backs in the SEC, a talented wide receiver group, an experienced offensive line, and a really talented defense under new coordinator Jim Knowles. This is a game where Georgia Tech should not be sold short because of their ability to pull upsets under Key, but this is going to a tough task for this team.

Final Score: Tennessee 38, Georgia Tech 24 (1-1, 0-0)

Game 3 vs Mercer

Mercer is a very respectable FCS program who has been able to consistently make the playoffs, but they are going to be overmatched in a big way in Atlanta.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 45, Mercer 14 (2-1, 0-0)

Game 4 at Stanford

This is going to be Georgia Tech's first trip to the West Coast since either Stanford or California joined the ACC.

While Stanford was voted near the bottom of the conference in the preseason media poll, far trips like this can be tricky and Georgia Tech should not be overlooking the Cardinal. I think the Yellow Jackets will win, but this is a trap game for Brent Key's team if they are not careful.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 27, Stanford 10 (3-1, 1-0)

Game 5 vs Duke

Georgia Tech was one of two ACC teams to beat the eventual conference champion Duke Blue Devils last season, but this Duke team is going to look much different.

Duke lost quarterback Darian Mensah, receivers Cooper Barkate and Que'Sean Brown, and a number of impact defenders to the transfer portal, and it was a tough task to replace them. Manny Diaz has won nine games in back-to-back seasons to start his career in Durham, but that number will probably dip this season and Brent Key will move to 3-0 vs Diaz.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 31, Duke 24 (4-1, 2-0)

Game 6 at Virginia Tech

If the season starts like this for the Yellow Jackets, this game will be huge in the ACC Championship race to see who gets to Charlotte.

The Hokies are expected to have a big turnaround under James Franklin in his first season with the program, but how big of a turnaround? I have questions about Virginia Tech along the lines of scrimmage and the depth of their playmakers at the receiver position, but they should be a much better team.

Winning in Blacksburg is no easy task and this is a true toss-up game, but I think Georgia Tech's ability to run the football is going to be the difference in this game and Key's team will get a massive win on the road.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 24, Virginia Tech 20 (5-1, 3-0)

Game 7 vs Boston College

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston College was arguably the worst team in the conference last season, but Georgia Tech still needed a last-second field goal to beat the Eagles on the road.

It might be a similar season in Chestnut Hill for Bill O'Brien and the Eagles. They lost some of their best talent in the transfer portal and did not seem to find a lot of high-level replacements in the portal themselves. Anything can happen, but this should be a comfortable Georgia Tech win.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 42, Boston College 17 (6-1, 4-0)

Game 8 at Pittsburgh

There is not one Georgia Tech fan who has forgotten the last time the Panthers and Yellow Jackets met. Georgia Tech was faced with a win-and-in scenario at home against Pittsburgh and could have played in their first ACC Championship game since 2014, giving them a chance to make the College Football Playoff. The Panthers went up 28-0 in the first quarter and never looked back, giving them the win and ending Georgia Tech's ACC Championship hopes.

Can the Yellow Jackets find payback on the road? Pitt is another team who lost some of their best players in the portal, but they have one of the best QB/OC combos in the conference and should be electric on that side of the ball.

Georgia Tech will be the underdog on the road, but something tells me they will have this game circled and will give Pitt their best shot.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 34, Pitt 31 (7-1, 5-0)

Game 9 vs Louisville

If my predictions are true (doubtful), this would send Georgia Tech into November undefeated in conference play and giving them a chance to make the ACC Championship game and compete for a playoff spot.

I think this is where the winning streak ends though. The Cardinals have one of the most complete teams in the ACC and I think they are going to give Georgia Tech all they can handle at home.

Final Score: Louisville 35, Georgia Tech 27 (7-2, 5-1)

Game 10 at Clemson

Georgia Tech finally ended their long losing streak to Clemson last season, but they have not won in Death Valley in nearly 20 years. This is not the same kind of Tigers team that Dabo Swinney has had previously, but this is a proud program that will want to defend home turf against a rival.

This could be a high impact game in the ACC race that both teams need to stay alive and while I don't think this Clemson team can compete for a national championship, they are still very talented and I think they win this game at home.

Final Score: Clemson 28, Georgia Tech 24 (7-3, 5-2)

Game 11 vs Wake Forest

This game was an instant classic last season and while the Demon Deacons lost a lot of talent via the portal, Jake Dickert showed last season that this program should be underestimated.

Georgia Tech will look to close out their home schedule with a win over Wake Forest and I think they will. Will a 6-2 record be able to get them to Charlotte to play for the ACC Championship?

Final Score: Georgia Tech 27, Wake Forest 14 (8-3, 6-2)

Game 12 at Georgia

Georgia Tech has not beaten the Bulldogs since 2016, but they have been inching closer and closer to being able to pull it off since Key took over as the head coach.

Georgia is going to enter this season as one of the favorites to win the national championship and will have arguably the best defense in the country. Combine that with a high-level running game and homefield advantage, it is hard not to pick Georgia in this game. Key will get a win over Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, but this will be a tough Georgia team to beat.

Final Score: Georgia 28, Georgia Tech 13