Way-Too-Early Georgia Tech Opponent Preview: Week Four vs Stanford

Georgia Tech is going to make some history this season.

For the first time ever, Georgia Tech and Stanford are going to meet in the regular season. The two programs have matched up twice previously, but both were in bowl games. Not only that, but this is going to be the first time the two programs are going to meet as conference foes.

This will be the first road trip of the season, and it is going to be a late night, 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. It will also serve as the Yellow Jackets' conference opener.

Coming into the season, Stanford is projected as the worst team in the conference and they are going to be led by first-year head coach Tavita Pritchard, a former Cardinal quarterback. Pritchard served as the Cardinal running backs coach in 2013, was the QB/WR coach from 2013-2017, and then was the OC/QB coach for Stanford from 2018-2022. He then left for the NFL, where he was the quarterbacks coach for the Washington Commanders from 2023-2025, where he helped Jayden Daniels win the NFL's offensive rookie of the year and get to the NFC Championship game.

While it is early, how will these teams matchup near the end of September?

Georgia Tech's offense vs Stanford's defense

The Yellow Jackets offense is going to have the same identity of running the football, but they are going to have plenty of new faces for their approach.

It starts at the top with George Godsey. The former Yellow Jackets QB is back on The Flats as the playcaller after spending 16 seasons in the NFL, where he held various roles. Georgia Tech has been among the top offenses in the country over the past three seasons and will hope to avoid a dropoff.

Former Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza is the new signal caller for the Yellow Jackets and he has big shoes to fill. Haynes King was one of the most productive quarterbacks and leaders in program history. Mendoza has never started a game before, but he looked strong in mop-up duty for the national champions in 2025.

The running back duo of Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley will be the focal point of everything Georgia Tech does on offense. Both averaged over seven yards per carry last season, but Haynes' season was cut short due to an injury, while Hosley was not even a starter. This could be the most dangerous running back duo in the conference.

A big question for the Yellow Jackets' offense is who Mendoza will be throwing to? Jordan Allen had a solid freshman season, but he is the only WR/TE who caught a pass who is back in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are hoping the younger players on their roster, as well as transfers Isaiah Fuhrmann and Jaiven Plummer, will make a difference. Converted DB Dalen Penson possesses blazing speed and could be a starter.

The tight end position got an overhaul as well and might be used more prominently this season under Godsey. Transfers Gavin Harris, Chris Corbo, Spencer Mermans, and redshirt freshman Kevin Roche Jr are going to be heavily involved in this year's offense and both Harris and Roche were favorite targets of Mendoza during the spring.

The offensive line is regularly a strength under Brent Key, and while they are having to replace a number of players, this has a chance to still be a strong group. Ethan Mackenny is back at left tackle, and Malachi Carney is moving over from tackle to guard. Alabama transfer Joseph Ionata is going to take over at center, but the Yellow Jackets will continue to sort out who starts at left guard and right tackle, the two big question marks heading into fall.

Stanford's defense is going to be led by former NFL coach Kris Richard and he has a lot of work to do to improve this unit.

The Cardinal were one of the worst defenses in the ACC last season, ranking 13th in the conference in PPG allowed, 13th in yards allowed per game, last in passing yards allowed per game, and 7th in rushing yards allowed.

Stanford is going to be welcoming back Omar Staples, Braden Marceau-Olayinka, and Zach Rowell on the defensive front this season, and all three players played major snaps last season. In this new defensive look that the Cardinal are going to be employing, those players will need to take a step up if this defense wants to improve.

For Stanford's defense to take a step forward, they are going to have to get better at defending the pass while also maintaining what was a solid run defense. Brandon Nicholson is one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC and is a future NFL Draft pick, but can the Cardinal find other players alongside him.

If Richard can improve the pass rush, I think the pass defense will get better and there is enough there where the run defense should still be fine. Still, don't expect this to be one of the ACC's better defenses.

Georgia Tech's defense vs Stanford's offense

These were the two weak links for both teams last season and any improvement in record has to come from these units.

Stanford has been lacking any sembelance of good quarterback play for years and I don't see it getting better in 2026. Former Michigan QB and walk on Davis Warren (seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his career) is the favorite to be the starter and I think he might be the worst starter in the ACC coming into the year.

Micah Ford is a solid running back, rushing for 643 yards last season and four touchdowns and Sedrick Irvin is the likely No. 2 back in Palo Alto this season.

Stanford only brought in six transfers this offseason and two of them were at the receiver position. Yale transfer Nico Brown and UCLA transfer Carter Shaw are two likely starters on the outside for the Cardinal and Benji Blackburn is the favorite to start at tight end.

Georgia Tech did not have a good defense last season, arguably the biggest reason they lost four of their last five games, but Jason Semore is now in charge of that side of the ball and is hoping to create more havoc and turnovers this season.

They are going to need improvement from every area of the defense though. Brent Key wanted to get bigger on the defensive line and improve the pass rush, which is why they went out and added over five transfers up front. Noah Carter, Taje McCoy, Jordan Walker, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Tim Griffin, and Tawfiq Thomas all have a chance to play this season and bolster the front seven.

It is not just the defensive line though. The linbackers, who return everyone from last year's team, need to be much improved, and the secondary has to allow fewer big plays. The cornerback room for Georgia Tech has a chance to be really strong, with transfers Jaylen Mbakwe and Jonas Duclona leading the way, but they are going to be relatively inexperienced at safety. Talented sophomores Tae Harris and Fenix Felton have a chance to a strong pairing for Georgia Tech.

Overview

Under David Shaw and Jim Harbaugh, Stanford had a mantra not unlike Georgia Tech's in terms of being physical and wanting to run the ball. The Cardinal have lost that over the years, and the program has slipped into being one of the worst in the entire Power Four. Will things change under Pritchard or will it be more of the same out West this season?