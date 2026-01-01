Predicting What Georgia Tech Will Add In The Transfer Portal At Each Position

The transfer portal opens tomorrow, and expect Georgia Tech to be heavy shoppers and spenders in the 2026 cycle to field a team that can contend for a College Football Playoff spot. The Yellow Jackets were on the cusp of that in 2025 and were just a game away from clinching a spot in the ACC Championship game. To get back to that point, they will need to be aggressive and build out their roster. Let’s take a look and predict how many players Georgia Tech will add at each position.

Quarterback (1)

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) looks to pass against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech graduates probably the best quarterback to walk through the program in Haynes King, who put together an All-ACC caliber season and was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year. They will have to replace him as this new era begins. Having three quarterbacks on the roster, I don’t see Georgia Tech adding a bunch of quarterbacks to the roster in the transfer portal. Right now, they have Cole Bergeron, Graham Knowles, and Grady Adamson. They will likely add one that will coincide with whoever they hire at the offensive coordinator position. It will be important that Georgia Tech at least adds one quarterback to the roster with experience who has played college football if they want to have success in 2026.

Running Back (2)

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jamal Haynes declared for the NFL draft today, and after being one of the best position switch stories you will find will be leaving the Yellow Jackets. It is unknown if Georgia Tech will be able to retain Shane Marshall and J.P. Powell, who were big components of the 2025 recruiting class under former running backs coach Norvall McKenzie, who is now at Virginia Tech. With a new running backs coach and offensive coordinator that will be coming in, both could decide to hit the portal. Malachi Hosley looks primed to return for another season along with Trelain Maddox, but Georgia Tech will need to add depth to the position. I predict they will add one or two running backs out of the portal.

Wide Receiver (3-4)

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Georgia Tech losing Bailey Stockton to the transfer portal today, and Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, and Dean Patterson all no longer having eligibility, they will need to be aggressive in adding players from the portal. They did last year and found a stud receiver in receivers and some contributing players. It looks likely that Isiah Canion will return despite rumours he could hit the portal. However, Georgia Tech will need to add some pieces to complement him. They do have five wide receivers coming in from the 2026 cycle as freshmen, but they need veterans. A viable option is Sam Turner, who is from metro Atlanta and was a commitment the Yellow Jackets had before he flipped to Auburn. He could be an option Georgia Tech looks to explore to bring in and help the team in 2026.

Tight End (2)

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Josh Beetham (17) scores a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech has been no stranger to getting tight ends out of the transfer portal to help fill out the roster. In last year’s portal cycle, they got J.T. Byrne and Harry Lodge to fill out the roster. Byrne was a key contributor in the passing game and in the blocking scheme. The Yellow Jackets graduated Josh Beetham, J.T. Byrne, and Brett Seither this year. They will bring back Luke Harpring and Kevin Roche, but will need a couple more tight ends to fill out the roster. Georgia Tech likes blocking tight ends, but will need to add at least one pass-catching tight end that can make an impact in the open field.

Offensive Line (3-4)

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates with offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) after a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This will be an intriguing position to watch with Georgia Tech losing its former offensive line coach, Geep Wade, to Nebraska. The Yellow Jackets decided to hire Allen Mogridge, who has experience coaching the offensive line under head coach Brent Key. Josh Petty was a big get for the Yellow Jackets in the 2025 cycle and will be a big player to keep moving forward for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets lost former four-star prospect Peyton Joseph to the portal in December. They have some nice pieces coming back in Harrison Moore, Ethan MacKenny, and Malachi Carney. The Yellow Jackets lose their All-American offensive guard Keylan Rutledge, Joe Fusile, and Tana Alo-Tupuola to the transfer portal. They have some young guys who are eager for opportunities, but with just three offensive linemen in the 2026 class, I expect Georgia Tech to be aggressive in adding players in the portal.

Defensive line (7-8)

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Zachary Tobe (23) stops BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) on the 1-yard line on fourth down at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

I fully expect Georgia Tech to be aggressive in going after the defensive line this season. On the interior, they graduate four players with Akelo Stone, Matthew Alexander, Jordan Van Den Berg, and Jason Moore on the interior on the defensive line. They bring back a good amount of their edge rushers from this past season and have a number of young players returning at the edge position in Andre Fuller Jr, Christian Garrett, and Carrington Coombs. They will probably look at the interior defensive line first, adding three or four players to fill it out. Then Georgia Tech will probably add a few transfer portal edge rushers. The Yellow Jackets added A.J. Hoffler and Brayden Manley out of the portal who were contributors in 2025. However, they need to add some game changers and wreckers who can change the complexion of the defense. They had one that was coming into his own in Romello Height before he transferred to Texas Tech. They will need to add someone of that caliber to get more pressure on the quarterback.

Linebacker (2)

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) reacts after a missed field goal by Clemson Tigers place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Dairus Eubanks out as the linebacker coach for Georgia Tech, some players could look to enter the transfer portal and explore their options. As it stands now, E.J. Lightsey, Kyle Efford, Cayman Spaulding, and Tah’j Butler should return and are all staples for the Yellow Jackets defense. The Yellow Jackets did lose Melvin Jordan IV to the portal, who played more of a reserve role. Georgia Tech does have three linebackers coming into this class in Kymani Morales, Braylon Outlaw, and CJ Gamble. They will probably look to add one or two linebackers to fill out the roster, to go along with what they already have.

Secondary (4-5)

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) runs against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Ahmari Harvey (3) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Another key unit to monitor, especially with defensive backs coach Cory Peoples not returning. We saw the development of Tae Harris and Fenix Felton under his tutelage, who look like young cornerstone pieces. Will either enter the transfer portal and follow their former coach? Georgia Tech loses both of its starting safeties, Omar Daniels and Clayton Powell-Lee. There will be two new starters at the safety position for Blake Gideon. At the cornerback spot, Georgia Tech loses Ahmari Harvey, Rodney Shelley, and Jy Gilmore. The Yellow Jackets also have some young guys in Dalen Penson and Elgin Sessions who are chomping at the bit to get on the field more. I expect Georgia Tech to be aggressive in adding guys to the secondary to fill out the roster and land a couple of ready-to-play prospects.



