What Will George Godsey’s Offense Look Like For Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech will have a new offense in 2026 under new offensive coordinator George Godsey, who comes over from the Baltimore Ravens where he was the tight ends coach. Don’t be fooled by the tight end moniker. Godsey has a lot of experience and was a quarterback for the Yellow Jackets from 1998-2001. He also has experience being an offensive coordinator at the professional level, being the coordinator for the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins. He has also coached running backs and quarterbacks at UCF under George O’Leary. The experience will be valuable for the Yellow Jackets.

An early look will likely be a run-first type of offense that will lean on Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, two running backs who averaged seven yards per carry. Haynes was the best pickup for the Yellow Jackets out of the portal. Haynes rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago and brings something to this offense they never had, which is consistent home-run ability. Godsey will likely lean on that tandem to lead the offense.

The Yellow Jackets added three new players from the transfer portal to solidify the offensive line in Joseph Ionata, Markell Samuel, and Favour Edwin. The Yellow Jackets will bring back both starting tackles in Ethan MacKenny and Malachi Carney. Josh Petty and Jameson Riggs will be two other players to watch to see if they can lock down starting roles. The offensive line is a big part of what the Yellow Jackets want to do and a part of their identity.

The other element I think you will see a lot of is the use of play action to try and hit on big plays down the field to Jaylen Mbakwe, Jordan Allen, and Isaiah Furhmann. Jaiven Plummer will be the big body wide receiver who is adept at catching the 50/50 ball and being a redzone threat for them. More than just using receivers, though. I think the tight ends will be a safety blanket for the quarterback. You look at Spencer Mermans, Gavin Harris, and Chris Corbo, and you have a solid trio of tight ends that can catch and block.

The quarterback room should have a competition, but the early favorite is former Indiana QB Alberto Mendoza, who is the most experienced of this group. You can’t count out Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, or true freshman Cole Bergeron. Here is more from Coach Key on the quarterback room as a whole.

“The thing with Alberto coming in is crazy because of the timeline of things and how it transpires. It’s one of those things where I am out on the road, and he gets here, then has to go back. It’s a crazy timeline with everything. So yesterday was the first time I got the chance to sit down, hang out, and really spend time together with him. He came up here in the office, and we spent two hours together just talking and chopping it up, talking about life and talking about the team. Talking about him inserting himself in a leadership role. I went back three years to how Haynes King inserted himself and what he did. We have Alberto, and we also have some other guys in the quarterback room that we are really high on,” said Key.

“We brought Cole Bergeron in. This year, with Grady Adamson and Graham Knowles has been here now for two years. Grady has taken that step this offseason as well. A guy we are really high on, so excited about that room.”

So what can Yellow Jackets fan expect?

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) walks off the field after a loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

An offense that is predicated on the run and the offensive line to set the tone and move the ball down the field. Getting the quarterback in a rhythm early with the quick passing game and getting the ball to the playmakers in the open field. Then, when the defense begins to creep up and stop the run, the Yellow Jackets go over the top with play action and hit on explosive plays down the field, whether to tight ends or their explosive wide receivers. I think it is a recipe for success and should allow them to control the game, tempo, and physicality, which is a calling card for Coach Key.

