Predicting Where Georgia Tech Will Be Ranked In The Week 13 AP Poll
It was a scrappy win for the Yellow Jackets, who trailed 28-17 in the fourth quarter, but made plays necessary to come out with a victory and avoid a critical, damaging loss to Boston College. The offense once again played at an unreal level, putting up 628 total yards of offense. Star quarterback Haynes King put together his third consecutive 300-yard game and has been playing at an unreal level for the Yellow Jackets. He added another 400+ yard game on the season in the 36-34 win over Boston College.
Head coach Brent Key talked about coming out with a gritty win against a scrappy Boston College team.
“I mean, if you're a competitor, right, it doesn't matter who you win, or who you beat, who you get beat by. I mean, end of the day, you've got issues, and then my job is to, you know, get us to fix those issues. I mean, that's a critical thing we look at all the time. So we've had two performances in a row where we did not do a good job in certain areas. But this one, we got a win out of it, and we've got to take the good, just like every game, we're going to take the good, we've got to take the bad, we've got to continue to do things well that we're doing well and improve the things we're not good at.,” said Ke.
Where will they end up?
Georgia Tech has gotten more respect in the AP Poll compared to the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 14 in the poll heading into the week. It is tough to predict where the Yellow Jackets will end up, especially since they struggled with then 1-9 Boston College.
With a Texas loss to Georgia, the Yellow Jackets could move up a couple of spots, but Oklahoma knocking off Alabama hurts them some because it would have been a devastating blow to the Sooners and their playoff hopes. Despite Alabama’s loss, I highly doubt they move out of the top 10. Vanderbilt and BYU will likely remain ahead of the Yellow Jackets.
I think Georgia Tech will end up ranked No. 12 in the poll. Despite the close win, move up a couple of spots in the poll and be right on the edge of the top 10. Despite the struggles, Georgia Tech remains a resilient team and one that is not going to quit despite the adversity they are facing. They respond in key moments and pick each other up. Coach Key talked about how they fight through the adversity.
"I mean you know a lot of those things things the mentality of your team that that's all created so far in the offseason through you know from January on you know resiliency and being able to you put the last play behind and move on you know I say all the time putting the last play behind you and be able to play the next play I need to re -emphasize the learning from the play previously because you know like I said I'll look at the tape can see, you know, with the repetitive mistakes of the same thing. You know, it looked like a lot of times it was different individuals doing some of the same things,’ said Key.
More Georgia Tech Football News:
•Three Boston College Players To Watch On Saturday vs Georgia Tech
•Former Georgia Tech Star Calvin Johnson Heaps Praise On Head Coach Brent Key & The Yellow Jackets
•Everything From Head Coach Brent Key In His Final Media Availability Ahead Of Matchup Vs Boston College
•Brent Key Updates Georgia Tech's Injury Report Heading Into Saturday's Game vs Boston College