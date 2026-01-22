Projecting Georgia Tech's Defensive Depth Chart For The 2026 Season

Georgia Tech was the most active on the defensive side of the ball, bringing in talent and guys who could play at a high level. That, mixed with young guys who are itching to play and make their name on this level, should be a healthy recipe to improve the defense and make it a better unit in 2026. The Yellow Jackets hired Jason Semore as their new defensive coordinator and one that specializes in turnovers and producing sacks, areas Georgia Tech has struggled with.



With the acquisitions and who they brought into the portal, the Yellow Jackets should be a better team on the defensive side of the ball. Let’s take a look at a potential projection for the defense.





Defensive Line:

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Starters: Tim Griffin, Christian Garrett



Reserves: Derry Norris Jr, Shymeik Jones, Vicent Carroll-Jackson, Tawfiq Thomas, Carrington Coombs, Drew Cohen,

When you look at the interior of the defensive line, it should be a position that improves in 2026. The Yellow Jackets, with a mix of veterans and hungry young guys, should be able to deploy a lineup that is disruptive and chaotic. Tim Griffin has the most versatility of any of the players on the defensive line and is a true tweener. He may play a little bit of everything. Christian Garrett flashed throughout his true freshman season despite limited time and showed he can be a force when he is in the game. Both should lock down starting roles. Derry Norris Jr, Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, and Shymeik Jones should be key rotational players for the Yellow Jackets.

EDGE:

The Crimson Tide players and coaches work during practice Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Alabama linebacker Noah Carter (24) runs a pass rush drill. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Starters: Noah Carter, Brayden Manley

Reserves: Andre Fuller Jr, Amontrae Bradford, Jordan Walker, AJ Hoffler, Landen Marshall, Jordan Boyd, Taje McCoy

Now I could be wrong on this one for the Yellow Jackets because they can easily deploy different lineups for the starting roles. It feels like Noah Carter will be a starter for the Yellow Jackets however. His explosive quick first step, relentless pursuit, and ability to defend the run, should make him a shoe-in. Georgia Tech hasn’t had a player of his caliber on the defensive line in the Brent Key era. Manley was the most productive towards the end of the season recording a sack in each of the last two games. Now despite it looking like they will be starters, the Yellow Jackts have a crop of players who will be hungry and looking to solidify roles in 2026.

Linebacker:

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) reacts after a missed field goal by Clemson Tigers place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images



Starters: E.J. Lightsey, Kyle Efford



Reserves: Cayman Spaulding, Melvin Jordan IV, Braylon Outlaw, CJ Gamble, Kymani Morales

Probably the most secure positions and starters of any unit for the Yellow Jackets heading into the offseason. Barring anything unforeseen, it will be E.J. Lightsey and Kyle Efford will be the seniors and veterans who lead this team. The return of Cayman Spaulding and Melvin Jordan IV was massive especially with how much Georgia Tech rotated linebackers a season ago. Both have their own strength and were able to round out the room. The player you may see get a little bit of playing time is Braylon Outlaw who resembles a Spaulding with his aggressiveness and athleticism. It may be on special teams and even in certain downs and distances. It all depends on if defensive coordinator Jason Semore will blitz a good bit and use Outlaw as a blitzing linebacker. That will be something to keep your eye on.

Cornerbacks:

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Zachary Tobe (23) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images



Starters: Daiquan White, Jonas Duclona, Kelvin Hill

Reserves: Zachary Tobe, Dalen Penson, Jon Mitchell, Jaedyn Terry

Not a lot of movement at the cornerback position for the Yellow Jackets in the cornerback room. Jonas Duclona was the biggest acquisition and has a good amount of experience playing at Wisconsin and USF. He should be able to lock down a starting role. Kelvin Hill was another who was dependable for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 and continued to carve out a roll. Zach Tobe is a veteran and has been in the system for quite some time and should man the opposite cornerback position. Don’t sleep on some of the young guys in Dalen Penson and Elgin Sessions who were extremely talented coming out of high school. It feels like they will find some kind of way to see the field.

Safeties:

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs with the ball while Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tae Harris (27) defends during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Starters: Tae Harris, Fenix Felton

Reserves: Jayden Barr, Savion Riley, Elgin Sessions, Kealon Jones

Tae Harris and Fenix Felton both saw the field as true freshmen for the Yellow Jackets despite having veterans in the position. The Yellow Jackets didn’t make a move in the portal to bring in more talent at the safety position, which means they feel comfortable about what they have. Jayden Barr and Will Kiker look like they both will be the reserves of this unit, but could see time in 2026 in various packages and rotations. Don’t sleep on incoming true freshman Kealon Jones, who may be hard to keep off the field in 2026. It will be an interesting position to watch with so much young talent, but if this group takes a big step forward, it could be massive for the Yellow Jackets in their hopes of contending.

