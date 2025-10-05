Projecting Where Georgia Tech Will Be Ranked In This Week's AP Top 25
No. 17 Georgia Tech is 5-0 and coming off of their first bye week of the season, one that was needed after their close call against Wake Forest last week. The Yellow Jackets are now going to turn their attention to Virginia Tech, who is 2-4 and coming off of a loss to Wake Forest. Georgia Tech is among the favorites to get to Charlotte to play in the ACC Championship, but first things first, they are going to have to take care of a Hokies team that has played better since firing head coach Brent Pry.
Where will they be ranked?
Georgia Tech dropped a spot to No. 17 after their close call against Wake Forest, but they should be able to move up some today due to some teams in front of them losing. No. 7 Penn State lost to 0-4 UCLA and could drop out of the rankings, as could No. 9 Texas, who lost to Florida and dropped to 3-2. Not only that, but No. 16 Vanderbilt lost on the road to Alabama and while they are not going to drop out of the rankings, they are going to drop a few spots.
No. 14 Iowa State lost as well and is certain to drop as well, but another thing to note is that no team behind Georgia Tech had an impressive enough performance to leapfrog them. It is very possible that Georgia Tech ends up at No. 12 or No. 13 when the new poll is released today. At the end of the day, Georgia Tech just needs to worry about winning, but the Yellow Jackets have a chance to make a significant move up after yesterday's events.
Toughest remaining opponent?
Can Georgia Tech run the table in the ACC? That is one of the questions that many are asking and it is not unreasonable to do so. The Yellow Jackets have one of the most favorable schedules in the ACC and they very well could reach 11-0 if they play well over the next several weeks.
However, there are going to be some trap games and it won't be easy. In a recent article, CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford predicted Duke will be the first team to hand Georgia Tech a loss:
"The Yellow Jackets' undefeated season almost went belly up at Wake Forest over the weekend, but Haynes King made enough plays in crunch time to reverse fortunes. They're going to get every ACC team's best shot the rest of the way, even if the schedule appears favorable from the outside looking in. The next ranked opponent for Georgia Tech comes during rivalry weekend against Georgia in Atlanta, but a loss will happen before that. I'm taking a stab at Darian Mensah and the Blue Devils getting the best of the Yellow Jackets a few weeks from now."
Duke is going to be a tough test for Georgia Tech. It is a road game against one of the best offenses in the ACC. The Blue Devils have one of the most explosive passing attacks in the conference and it is going to be a tough test for the Yellow Jackets secondary in a couple of weeks. Getting pressure and forcing Duke QB Darian Mensah to make mistakes.
The Blue Devils' defense has been surprisingly weak so far through six games, but Georgia Tech has gotten off to slow starts a couple of times this year and needs to play clean football when it heads to Durham.