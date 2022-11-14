Quarterback Zach Pyron Out For The Remainder Of The Season

Georgia Tech is going to be without its true freshman quarterback for the rest of the season.

Zach Pyron exited the game against Miami in the second half on Saturday and did not return. It was revealed Monday morning that he would miss the rest of the season with a broken clavicle.

Pyron saw his first action against Florida State and he showed his potential in that game. His toughness and competitiveness were on full display, as he led two second-half touchdown drives, including a run as time expired.

Pyron's play in that game earned him praise from his head coach, Brent Key:

"I recruited Zach and there is a special quality in a quarterback when you recruit them and they are a state champion in high school. Not just one state championship and not just two but when you have somebody that is a three-time state champion at two different high schools, running two different types of offenses, ones a kind of single wing under center offense then goes to a spread offense and still be able to do it, you can always say it is the system or it is this or it is that but at the end of the day, he went to two different systems at two different places and won state championships, there is a competitive drive in him and that showed up today."

Georgia Tech is going to be missing Zach Pyron for the rest of the season. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Pyron got his first career start against Virginia Tech and helped lead an 11-point comeback in the fourth quarter and accounted for two touchdowns.

Georgia Tech's offense completely fell apart when Pyron exited the game on Saturday against Miami.

With Jeff Sims' status unknown, it is likely that Zach Gibson will be getting the start at quarterback against North Carolina and Georgia.

Best wishes and recovery to Zach in the weeks and months ahead!

