Ranking Every Georgia Tech Position Group Entering Fall Camp

Fall Camp is set to begin soon for Georgia Tech, and the Yellow Jackets are looking to be right back in ACC title contention in 2026.

Georgia Tech began the season 8-0 last season and climbed all the way to No. 8 in the polls. However, they lost four of their last five games and ended the season on a sour note.

They enter 2026 with renewed optimism and a lot of new faces, on both the coaching staff and the roster. Entering fall camp, which positions are a strength for Georgia Tech and which ones carry the most question marks?

10. Wide receiver

This should not come as a surprise, but Georgia Tech's wide receiver group is going to be a big question mark entering the 2026 season and there is not a lot of proven production coming into the year.

Jordan Allen is the only player returning who caught a pass last season, and the Yellow Jackets only landed two receivers out of the portal.

Isaiah Fuhrmann (Elon) and Jaiven Plummer (Cal) bring the size that Georgia Tech needs, but neither has the power conference production. Young players such as Evan Haynes, Debron Gatling, Dalen Penson (converted cornerback), and freshmen Darnell Collins, J.J. Winston, Jeffar Jean-Noel, and others are also going to vie for playing time.

Allen and Fuhrmann seem like locks for playing time, but there are plenty of questions elsewhere.

9. Safety

This group has plenty of talent, but they are not very experienced and according to the online roster, there are some players who switched positions to fill the depth out.

Tae Harris seems primed for a breakout season, Fenix Felton flashed down the stretch of the season, and freshman Kealan Jones had a great spring. However, Savion Riley struggled to stay healthy last season, and Isaac Obrokta, Kymani Morales, and Chris Hewitt Jr are all true freshmen.

Talent is there, but there could be some real growing pains.

8. Quarterback

Another position with tons of inexperience.

Alberto Mendoza had a good spring and seems to have taken the reigns as a leader for the program, but he has never started a college game before. In the few games that he did play in as the Indiana backup quarterback, he showcased his accuracy and mobility, though it was in a small sample size.

I think Mendoza was an underrated addition for Georgia Tech, but his inexperience, along with the fact that Grady Adamson, Graham Knowles, and Cole Bergeron have never started a game, have this position ranked where it is.

7. Linebacker

This position has plenty of experience, but needs to see a big uptick in on-field play.

There were a lot of things wrong with Georgia Tech's defense last season, but the linebacker play was near the top of the list. They did have a great performance vs Georgia, particularly E.J. Lightsey, and the Yellow Jackets need bounce back seasons from Lightsey, Kyle Efford, Cayman Spaulding, and Melvin Jordan IV.

Keep an eye on true freshman linebacker Braylon Outlaw, who could see the field as soon as this season.

6. Cornerback

Georgia Tech is losing their top three cornerbacks, Ahmari Harvey, Rodney Shelley, and Jy Gilmore, and while they are bringing back Zachary Tobe, Daiquan White, Kelvin Hill, and Jon Mitchell, those players had real up and down seasons in 2025.

The Yellow Jackets could use a big boost from incoming transfers Jaylen Mbakwe and Jonas Duclona, as well as freshmen Jaedyn Terry and Trae Stevenson.

The secondary needs several players to step up, but I still think the talent is there.

5. Special teams

Georgia Tech has one of the best kickers in the country and if they can find a reliable punter, than I think they should have one of the best special teams units in the ACC.

Aidan Birr is going to be an All-American candidate, while Rice transfer Alex Bacchetta is set to take over the punting duties.

4. Offensive Line

The offensive line enters the season with three new starters, but if there is one position that fans should be confident in, it is the offensive line.

Brent Key and new offensive line coach Allen Mogridge are going to have to figure out how to fit the pieces together on their front five. Ethan Mackenny is back at left tackle, Malachi Carney is moving from right tackle to right guard, and Alabama transfer Joseph Ionata is the likely starter at center.

But who starts at left guard and right tackle? I trust the coaching staff to find answers and the recruiting and development over the past few seasons is going to be put to the test this fall.

3. Defensive Line

Is this perhaps overconfidence and buying into the coaching staff's message this spring and offseason? Yes, but I think there is reason for optimism that the Yellow Jackets are finally turning things around on that side of the ball.

Georgia Tech invested in the defensive line this offseason and wanted to get bigger and stronge. They brought in Tawfiq Thomas (Colorado), Vincent Carroll-Jackson (UConn), and Tim Griffin (Cincinnati) through the transfer portal and true freshmen Christian Speakman got a lot of well earned attention this spring.

Combine that with returners such as Christian Garrett, Shymeik Jones, and Landen Marshall, and the Yellow Jackets feel they accomplished their goal this offseason.

What about the pass rush? Transfers Noah Carter, Jordan Walker, and Taje McCoy are going to be huge factors and Georgia Tech is hoping for breakout seasons from Amontrae Bradford, Jordan Boyd, and Andre Fuller Jr, not to mention bounce back seasons from Brayden Manley and A.J. Hoffler.

2. Tight end

Another position that I am buying the hype on.

Georgia Tech went into the transfer portal to re-stock the tight end position and they came away with talented receiving options and one of the best blocking tight ends in the FCS. New offensive coordinator George Godsey was a successful tight ends coach in the NFL and Nathan Brock is one of the best young position coaches in the country.

I think they will get the most out of Gavin Harris, Chris Corbo, Spencer Mermans, and Kevin Roche Jr this season and make this a well-rounded group.

1. Running Back

This was not a real tough decision.

Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley are one of the best duos in the entire country and there is talent behind them. J.P. Powell is a name that should not be forgotten and Shane Marshall saw special teams snaps last season.

Haynes and Hosley are the headliners though and I think they are going to be the engine that makes this team run (no pun intended). I expect big seasons from both players and for them to be one of the best duos in the country.