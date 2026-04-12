Why True Freshman Safety Kealan Jones May Be A Player To Watch For Georgia Tech

A name fans probably wouldn’t expect to be mentioned this early, especially in the spring and only about 12 practices in for Georgia Tech, is true freshman Kealan Jones. Well, that is the case for the Yellow Jackets, with head coach Brent Key specifically pointing him out as a player who caught his eye in the second spring scrimmage on Saturday. It is the last scrimmage before the spring game next Saturday afternoon. Head coach Brent Key raved about Jones and his play.

“The guy that keeps catching my eye out there, Kealan Jones, he just keeps showing up, whether it be a solid, really good tackle in space, whether it be in coverage, support, knowing what to do. He's progressing a lot,” said Key.

Jones was a major flip for the Yellow Jackets in the 2026 cycle, who was previously committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. As the Yellow Jackets have done in back-to-back cycles, they have flipped Bulldog commits. Before Jones, it was Christian Garrett. Jones was only the second safety the Yellow Jackets took, also flipping Chris Hewitt Jr towards the end of the cycle.

Jones brings a little bit of a different moat and energy to him. He is a guy with impeccable ball skills and a knack for making plays. He can flow sideline to sideline, but also take an area away. That has been showing even in the short span of time he has played with the Yellow Jackets in the spring. Coach Key talked about keeping the praise within reason, and continuing to stack days for the young player will be critical for his development and future.

“Let's let him learn how to crawl and then get up off of these and start walking, maybe jogging a little bit, before we put him in that full thing. He's practiced 11 days, 12 days now. So, just go and say he had a good day, but it doesn't mean he's Ronnie Lott out there yet. I mean, he's not there yet. He made a couple of good plays today. So, he's a really talented, very conscientious kid. Down the road, could he? I don't know, maybe if we need it,” said Key.

One thing that has been a constant so far is that the freshmen the Yellow Jackets recruited in the 2026 cycle are making their mark in the spring and showing why they should get playing time in the fall. It is still very early, but what they are putting on the field is undeniable. Jones fits that mould as well with his great play.