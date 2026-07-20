Georgia Tech football fall camp position preview - Running Backs

Entering the 2026 season, Georgia Tech has quite a few unknowns on its roster, not to mention new coaches all over the coaching staff. That is not to say they don't have talent, but it is unproven.

Running back is not one of those positions though.

When the Yellow Jackets landed Justice Haynes out of the transfer portal, that gave them one of the most talented running backs in the country and one of the most explosive players who entered the portal. Pairing him with Malachi Hosley and the other returning running backs gives Georgia Tech a deep stable of backs that they can use, and Brent Key loves nothing more than having a physical running game.

With fall camp around the corner, let's preview Georgia Tech's running back room.

Returning players

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the first quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malachi Hosley (Sr)- Hosley is the leading returning rusher for Georgia Tech and even on a team with Jamal Haynes on its roster, Hosley was the best runner on the team. After coming over from Penn, Hosley was an explosive runner in the ACC, totaling nearly 700 yards on just 98 carries, averaging over seven yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 119 yards. He is going to team up with Justice Haynes and form one of the best duos in the country.

J.P. Powell (Soph)- Powell is a former four-star running back who is an explosive runner and I think that George Godsey and the rest of the offensive coaching staff should find ways to get him on the field. Powell had a tremendous spring and should not be forgotten among the talented backs that Georgia Tech has on its roster. He ran for 72 yards on just five carries and I think he could factor in as a pass catcher and on special teams.

Trelain Maddox (R-Soph)- Maddox has battled injuries during his time at Georgia Tech, but he is a big, physical back who could provide value for the Yellow Jackets in short yardage situations and as a reliable depth piece who could step in for Georgia Tech in case of injuries.

Shane Marshall (Soph)- Marshall was mostly a special teams player during his freshman season, and that could be his role again, given how talented this position is, but he is a gifted runner, and his development will be key moving forward.

Chad Alexander (R-Jr)- Alexander is a former walk-on who battled injuries last season, but during the 2024 season, he showcased his talent and played in a number of games for Georgia Tech, including having some key runs in the 2024 upset against Miami. Will Alexander be able to find any carries given the depth of this room?

Jayden Barr (R-Fr)- Barr was a talented RB prospect in the 2025 class for Georgia Tech and did not see much playing time last season. I think this is likely another developmental season for him and he will have a chance to challenge for more playing time next season.

Newcomers

Justice Haynes (Sr)- Haynes was Georgia Tech's big acquisition this offseason and he is coming to continue his career back in his home state and try to elevate the Yellow Jackets program. Haynes was well on his way to being a first team All Big Ten running back last season before his foot injury derailed his 2025 campaign. Haynes ran for 857 yards last season on 121 carries, averaging 7.1 yards per carry and scoring 10 touchdowns. He was not much of a factor in the passing game, but that could change this season. He is going to be one of the most important transfers in the ACC this season.

Who is the starter?

Haynes is going to be starter for Georgia Tech, but he and Hosley can viewed almost in a 1A and 1B situation. Expect plenty of carries for both, but Haynes will be the first one on the field.

Biggest question facing this group

Will they be as good as advertised?

I have no doubt that this group is going to be pretty good, but what if that is all they are? Given the uncertainities around Georgia Tech's passing game and receiver position, they might need this position to carry the offense, at least early in the season, and if they are not elite, the Yellow Jackets offense could be in trouble.

Bottom Line

I think this is one of the best running back duos in the country and one of the best running back rooms in the ACC, where there are actually a lot of high-level runners. I believe tha Haynes and Hosley are both going to have career best seasons and could become the rare duo that runs for 1,000 yards each, both because of their talent and how run heavy I think Georgia Tech is about to be this season.