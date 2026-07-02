Ranking the five best quarterbacks Georgia Tech will face in 2026

Georgia Tech is playing one of the toughest schedules in the ACC, but one thing you will notice about their schedule is the number of new quarterbacks they are going to be facing this season.

In the transfer portal era, that is not uncommon, but a majority of the power four opponents that the Yellow Jackets face will have a new quarterback, as the Georgia Bulldogs are the only team returning their starter from last season.

There are still some talented signal callers on the schedule though and here are the five best that Georgia Tech is going to face during the 2026 season.

5. Louisville QB Lincoln Kienholz

This is purely based off of Jeff Brohm knowing what to do with quarterbacks. Brohm has gone to the transfer portal to find a quarterback in each year he has been the head coach and he is turning to former Ohio State QB Lincoln Kienholz to help get the Cardinals back to the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2023.

Kienholz was of course behind some talented quarterbacks while playing for the Buckeyes, but if any coach can get the most out of him, it is Brohm. Kienholz has a strong arm and mobility, not to mention a talented receiver group that the Cardinals put together this offseason.

4. Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina

Vizzina is going to be the starter for the first time in Death Valley, replacing Cade Klubnik after his long tenure there. During one start last year vs SMU, Vizzina had a very strong showing, going 29-42 for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

He is going to have a new offensive coordinator, multiple new starters up front, and new running backs behind him, but Vizzina is going to have a talented receiving corps to throw to and by the time Georgia Tech heads to Clemson in Novemeber, he should be playing his best football.

The former four-star quarterback could be in for a breakout season for the Tigers.

3. Virginia Tech QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

Grunkemeyer is the presumed starter for Virginia Tech in James Franklin's first season in Blacksburg and he is hoping to build off what he was able to do after taking over for an injured Drew Allar last season at Penn State.

Grunkemeyer started seven games for the Nittany Lions a year ago and threw for 1,339 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He is not much of a mobile threat, but he will be one of the most talented quarterbacks that Georgia Tech will see this season.

2. Pittsburgh QB Mason Heintschel

While the other three quarterbacks are talented, they are not really proven as full time starters like the top two on this list are. Mason Heintschel got his chance to be the Panthers starting quarterback after the first four games of the season and he excelled when he took over.

Heintschel finished the season throwing for 2,354 yards, 16 touchdowns, and eight interceptions for the Panthers in nine games last season and making Pittsburgh a factor in the ACC race late in the season.

With his offensive coordinator back to help him through another year, I expect big things from Pittsburgh's offense in 2026.

1. Georgia QB Gunner Stockton

Yellow Jackets fans might hate to hear it, but Stockton is the best quarterback they are playing next season and by a decent margin.

Stockton got his chance to be the Bulldogs starting QB last season and led them to a 12-2 record, another SEC Championship and playoff appearance, while throwing for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while also rushing for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns.

When you look at last year's matchup though, as bad as Georgia Tech's defense was, they limited him to his worst game of the year. Against the Yellow Jackets defense, Stockton was 11-21 for 70 yards, with one touchdown and one interception and only rushing for 42 yards.

Georgia Tech is hoping to snap its long losing streak to Georgia and will need another strong performance against the top quarterback they will see all season.