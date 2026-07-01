Five Georgia Tech Players Poised to Become Fan Favorites In 2026

As the calendar crosses into July, the 2026 college football season is getting closer and it is going to be one of change for Georgia Tech.

Brent Key overhauled his program in different ways this offseason, hiring two new coordinators, replacing Haynes King, and other starters at key spots on his team.

Heading into last season, Georgia Tech returned several veterans who fans had gotten to know over the start of Key's tenure as head coach. There are several new faces on this team and I think that these five players have a really good chance of becoming the new fan favorites on The Flats.

QB Alberto Mendoza

This was an easy call to make.

Mendoza is replacing one of the most popular players that Georgia Tech has ever had, but he is embracing the chance to carve out his own path as a college football quarterback. One year after his brother Fernando led Indiana to a national championship and became a fan favorite across the country, Mendoza has a chance to do just that this season and take Georgia Tech further as a program under Key.

While Alberto is carving his own path at Georgia Tech, there are lessons he is taking from his brother, especially when it comes to work ethic:

“Yeah, obviously it comes from last year, just learning under my brother, showing me how to do it because coming as a freshman, no freshman knows how to operate their process should be. Just seeing that last year all last year spring, summer, fall from my brother is where that came from. I'm just kind of copying the blueprint and kind of putting my own little touches on it on how he got there and how he succeeded because we're pretty similar, although we're very different, we're pretty similar. I think they were brothers, so just following that is really gonna help me take that next step. Hopefully so, I’m excited.”

Mendoza has a chance to be beloved by Yellow Jackets fans this season.

RB Justice Haynes

Another obvious pick.

Haynes comes over to Georgia Tech after beginning his career at Alabama and Michigan and he is looking to build on his time in Ann Arbor. Haynes was one of the best running backs in the country last season, but had his season cut short because of an injury. With Haynes healthy, he is going to form one of the top running back duos in the country with Malachi Hosley.

Haynes seems like the perfect type of player to carry the mantra of running theball and physicality that Brent Key has brought to the program and that will make him a fan favorite.

WR Jordan Allen

Georgia Tech has undergone a lot of turnover at the wide receiver position this offseason. Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford, and Dean Patterson ran out of eligibility, while Isiah Canion, Bailey Stockton, Zion Taylor, and others left in the transfer portal.

Jordan Allen did not though.

In fact, Allen is the only wide receiver or tight end who caught a pass last season that is back on the roster. He is going to arguably be the top target for Mendoza this season and can be used in a variety of ways.

DE Noah Carter

It is no secret that Georgia Tech has struggled on the defensive side of the football under Key, but they have invested in the defensive line this offseason, and Carter, a transfer from Alabama, could bring some serious juice to the Yellow Jackets' pass rush.

If Carter can do that and help turn around the pass rush for Georgia Tech, I would expect him to be instantly loved by fans.

The goals that he spoke about in Spring will certainly be loved by fans:

“Well, as first as a team, to make the national championship and ACC championship, one of the ACC. And for myself, I want to make the first team all-ACC and be the best defensive player in the ACC.”

DB Tae Harris

You could argue that Harris was a fan favorite the instant that he flipped to Georgia Tech from rival Clemson in the recruiting process.

With so many veteran players gone at safety, Georgia Tech is going to be relying on some talented young faces, including Harris. He is one of the highest-rated recruits to ever sign with the program and with the physicality that he plays with, he should garner more attention this season with fans and nationally.