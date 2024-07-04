Ranking the Three Most Likely All-ACC Candidates For Georgia Tech on Defense
It is no secret that Georgia Tech did not have a good defense last year and that was a point of emphasis for the program this offseason. Head coach Brent Key went out and hired a new defensive staff and brought in new talent through the transfer portal to help their roster. If the Yellow Jackets can improve their defense to go along with their offense, which should be among the best in the ACC again, this team could surprise a lot of people.
So who are some guys to know on Georgia Tech's defense who could be All-ACC defenders?
3. DB LaMiles Brooks
Brooks has been a leader in the Georgia Tech secondary for the past few seasons and he should be in for a big year in 2024.
Brooks finished with 67 tackles, six pass deflections, and one interception last year. His interception against Miami last year was one of the key points in the turnaround of the game. Brooks finished last season with a 53.7 grade on 659 snaps according to PFF. In 2022, Brooks finished as the highest-graded player on Georgia Tech last according to PFF (Pro Football Focus) and his coverage grade of 86.8 was good for 21st in the country and fourth in the ACC. He finished as the 23rd highest-graded safety in the country according to PFF last season.
He finished the 2022 season with 52 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions. His best performance came in a loss to Virginia when he finished with nine tackles and a pick-six. I think he is in for a huge season.
2. LB Kyle Efford
Kyle Efford could be ready to have a big 2024 season. Efford took over a starting spot in the final seven games last season and finished with 81 tackles, one sack, and an interception. Efford finished as the 7th highest-graded player on the defense per PFF (Pro Football Focus), totaling 375 snaps and finishing with a solid 69.2 grade. The way Efford came on down the stretch for Georgia Tech should give fans optimism that this position will be better in 2024.
1. DL Zeek Biggers
Biggers comes into the year as one of the more underrated defensive players in the ACC and if Georgia Tech has a big turnaround on defense, I think Biggers will be leading the charge up front.
The 6-foot-6, 333-pound Biggers stuffed the stat sheet with 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick from his defensive tackle position. Georgia Tech has some talent on the interior of the defensive line, but Biggers is the best of the bunch and I think he will have a really good 2024 season.