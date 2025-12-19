Why Georgia Tech Should Pursue Former Penn State EDGE Rusher Chaz Coleman

One of the best defensive players decided to enter his name in the portal in Chaz Coleman, formerly of Penn State. For one, he is extremely young and has a ton of upside and is a very disruptive player. This past season, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Coleman registered an 80.0 defensive grade. That doesn’t even do him justice, as he finished with an elite pass rush grade of 90.3.

He finished with eight tackles, two fumble recoveries, a sack, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed. Coleman also added 15 pressures on defense and had his best game there against Ohio State. He had three pressures in that game to go along with a fumble recovery. Against the No.2 team in the country, Coleman registered a 90.6 defensive grade and an 87.6 pass rush grade, both his second-best of the season. Clemson also finished the year with 10 QB hurries and four quarterback hits, unleashing the pressure on the quarterback.

According to 247Sports, Coleman is rated as a five-star transfer portal prospect and the No.1 player and edge rusher in this transfer portal cycle. He has a 98 overall rating. On3 also ranks him high as a four-star portal prospect with a 97.37 overall rating.

This wouldn’t be the first time Georgia Tech has gotten a defender from Penn State. They got Jordan Van Den Berg in the 2024 transfer portal cycle and had great success with him at the interior of the defensive line. He became one of their better players on the defensive side of the ball and was named a first-team All-ACC selection for the 2025 campaign. This past cycle, Georgia Tech landed former Penn State cornerback Jon Mitchell. We have seen over the last few years that Georgia Tech has pursued Penn State players.

Why would he be an elite pickup?

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Warren G. Harding athlete Chaz Coleman watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, for one, he is extremely talented and has all the qualities of a potential game wrecker. His relentless pursuit makes him a highly sought-after player in this cycle. Coleman is also a player you can plug in and play from day 1. His physical 6’4 and 246-pound frame is tough to block and stay in front of. He is also very gap sound and contains the edges well, not giving up free lanes for the running backs to escape through.

He solves a major issue for the Yellow Jackets, which is pass rush, something they have struggled with for a long time. Georgia Tech would also have him for years to come because he just completed his freshman campaign. At a minimum, Georgia Tech would get two more years out of him, and he would be a player who can solve the issue of pass rush and getting to the quarterback. At times, he is unblockable, and you have to send extra attention to him, which would open it up for other players in one on one scenarios.

Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect and the No.10 player in Ohio, according to 247Sports. Here is a deeper dive into the prospect he was coming out of high school per 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu.

“Multi-faceted athlete who has played quarterback, tight end, linebacker and defensive end. Athleticism shows up in basketball also, where he is a high-flying and impactful dunker. Projects most likely as a defensive prospect. Closes fast at that position, has agility and the ability to bend the corner as a pass rusher. Comfortable in space, can drop into coverage and also play as a more traditional linebacker. Still has a lot of room for growth and physical development. Fits very well as the type of hybrid defender who never has to come off the field and can line up in several spots depending on the scheme and package. Came into his own late in his high school career and may need a moment to adjust to the college level and develop technically, but has an extremely high ceiling.”

Quickly, you would see Georgia Tech have a formidable young core that is Amontrae Bradford, Andre Fuller Jr, Christian Garrett, and Chaz Coleman. Not a bad edge rusher group to put out there on Saturdays.

