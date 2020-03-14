RB Jordan Mason Poised to Be Jackets Biggest Impact Player in 2020

Georgia Tech had a mix of story lines last season, such as the new offensive-scheme Geoff Collins implemented in his first year as head coach. Then the focus shifted to the plague of injuries the Jackets faced on the offensive line which made it a challenge to produce first downs and points. One story that got drowned in the noise? The emergence of running back Jason Mason.

Tech's offensive line had its growing pains last season, not entirely to the fault of their own. With the new coaching staff came a new offense. With a new offense came different hand techniques, footwork, and required player size. Then the injuries came, such as center Kenny Cooper's season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip. By the end of the 2019 season, the Jackets ranked one of the worst in total offense (127 out of 130). The offense averaged 286.3 yards per game and amassed 26 touchdowns.

Despite the many hurdles, Mason was vital in Georgia Tech's offense. Week by week, he constantly broke through arm tackles and had great contact balance. In the Jackets 28-21 win over Miami, Mason punched into the end zone for the 1-yard go-ahead touchdown in overtime. As a redshirt sophomore, Mason finished as the No. 6 running back in the ACC with 899 total yards. He finished with three 100-yard rushing games and tallied 7 touchdowns for the year.

This upcoming season, the Jackets' offensive line looks to be the most improved unit on the team. The addition of grad-transfer lineman Ryan Johnson could make an immediate impact. This year, offensive line coach Brent Key has a handful of offensive linemen with at least a year of experience.

The added experience for the offensive linemen is huge for the running game. On several of the run plays last year, one of the five up front would be unable to execute the assignment resulting in a negative play. With an improved offensive line able to create more lanes, Mason's size and speed can power him to bigger gains and more touchdowns.

On many occasions last season, the Jackets played from behind and were forced to pass the ball. The added growth and development of the offensive line this year can allow for more balance in the run game, especially with a skilled back like Mason in the backfield who can produce.

Mason is a natural athlete with the frame and skillset to be a breakout player. He's able to torch pass defenders and gain yardage. Since his redshirt freshman season, Mason continues to get better. He'll be hard to miss this year.

