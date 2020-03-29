Recapping Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the NFL Draft: 2011-2014

As the rebuilding era continues to develop for Georgia Tech under head football coach Geoff Collins, it's been three years since the Yellow Jackets last saw a player selected in the NFL Draft. Prior to Collins, long-term head coach Paul Johnson implemented the triple-option which resulted in several players getting drafted throughout his tenure.

This is the second part of our series, the 2011-2014 classes. Yesterday, we recapped 2010. We will continue tomorrow with 2015-2017. Also, undrafted free agents are not included in this list.

2011

RB Anthony Allen | 7th Round | Baltimore Ravens

Anthony Allen had a short-lived pro career. He spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and finished with a career total of 69 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries. Prior to the 2012 season, Allen was overshadowed by starter Ray Rice and was vying for the No. 2 spot with three other backs - Damien Berry, Bernard Pierce, and Bobby Rainey. Allen was released in August 2012.

Less than two weeks later, Allen was re-signed by the Ravens and was a key part in Baltimore's special teams in their Super Bowl XLVII win. However, Allen found himself behind Rainey in the preseason of 2013. Allen was soon waived after a round of roster cuts were made to thin out the Ravens' roster.

Allen was signed as a future free agent by the Buffalo Bills in January 2014. That following May, Bills released Allen.

2012

WR Stephen Hill | 2nd Round | New York Jets

Stephen Hill spent two years with the New York Jets before being released in August 2014. Hill was known as a drop-prone pass-catcher and was essentially demoted down the stretch in 2013 before a knee injury put him on the injure reserve. In 2014 preseason, Hill lacked any improvement and Jets moved on without him.

Carolina Panthers experimented with Hill from 2014-2016 and added him to the practice squad. During training camp in 2015, Hill tore his ACL while fighting for a spot on the Panther’s roster. In 2016, Carolina cut Hill as result of him not regaining his speed and mobility following the injury.

Hill tallied 594 yards on 45 receptions and 4 touchdowns.

2014

LB Brandon Watts | 7th Round | Minnesota Vikings

Brandon Watts spent a couple of seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before being waived in September 3, 2016. Watts was primarily a special teams player and was going against a solid linebackers group. Watts signed to the Miami Dolphins' practice squad in September 6, 2016. A year later, the Dolphins released Watts.

In August 2018, Watts joined the Alliance of American football team in Atlanta. The AAF football league began February 2019 before collapsing after eight weeks of play. The AAF filed for bankruptcy in April 2019.

DB Jemea Thomas | 6th Round | New England Patriots

Jemea Thomas never actually made it to the New England Patriots' 53-man roster after being waived in August 2014. A day later, the Dallas Cowboys claimed Thomas off waivers.

In September 2014, the St. Louis Rams signed Thomas to the practice squad. On October 25, Thomas was promoted to the active roster but was placed on waivers then re-signed to the practice squad two days later.

December 2014, the Tennessee Titans signed Thomas off the Rams' practice squad. Thomas was eventually released in September 2015.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu | 2nd Round | San Diego Chargers

Jeremiah Attaochu spent his first four years in the NFL with the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers. His rookie season, he played 11 games and recorded 2 sacks. Attaochu had a breakthrough season in 2015. He started 12 games and finished the season with 55 combined tackles and 6 sacks. However, injuries forced Attaochu to sit out 26 games throughout his time with the Bolts including 20 games his last two seasons.

Attaochu eventually hit free agency before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2018. He was cut September 1, 2018 but was soon picked up by the New York Jets two days later. In Attaochu's lone season with the Jets, he appeared in 11 games and totaled 9 tackles and 2 sacks until before being placed on injure reserve.

In April 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Attaochu. The Cheifs released Attaochu in September 2019. Things turned around for Attaochu when the Denver Broncos signed him in October 2019 following a season-ending ACL injury to OLB Bradley Chubb. Attaochu would dress for 12 games and start 5 for the 2019 season. He added to the Broncos' pass rush and tallied a combined 21 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

March 2020, Broncos' re-signed Attaochu to a one-year contract.

