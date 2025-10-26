Recruits React To Georgia Tech's 41-16 Victory Over Syracuse
Georgia Tech continued to roll on Saturday in another big win at home on the Flats. Saturday marked the third time this season that the Yellow Jackets surpassed 40 points in a game. Their star quarterback, Haynes King, set a completion percentage program record (min 30 attempts,) completing 25-31 of his passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. The defense allowed its third-lowest scoring output of the season and created another turnover on Saturday. Several high-end recruits weighed in on the game and gave their thoughts about the Yellow Jackets and the win.
2027 RB Andrew Beard
“I definitely enjoyed the entire experience from start to finish. I thought it was big for tech to come out and beat them early, and they definitely did that in the first half. I liked how they used Jamal out of the back field and gave him the best chance to succeed. I really enjoyed the visit.”
2027 CB Aamaury Fountain
“Honestly I felt as the crowd got involved, but they definitely started the game off slow, but The facility is definitely nice. Defense as a whole played well, but the secondary definitely should’ve made more plays.”
2028 DL Kingston Brown
“Georgia Tech played good today and got the win. They made some big plays when it counted and worked well together. Big congrats to them on the win! I really enjoyed my time there—the atmosphere was awesome.”
2028 ATH Anthony Chaves
“My overall experience today at Georgia Tech was amazing! From the jump start of me walking in I was welcomed by coaches and it was a very special place. It felt like a family there especially how welcoming everyone is. Coach Collin and coach Mathis helped me make my visit as comfortable as possible. The atmosphere was electric and Georgia Tech is definitely a place I can see myself in the future as I succeed through academics and sports.”
2028 LB Tofarati Odutola
“It was a great experience.The crowd was lit, and it was a great atmosphere. The coaches were amazing as well, they talked to everyone with a smile on their face.”
The Yellow Jackets will see another true test coming up next weekend when they travel to North Carolina to face NC State in primetime on ESPN2. It will be another test for the Yellow Jackets as they look to continue their season and put themselves in position to get to the ACC championship and beyond.