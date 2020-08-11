Report: ACC Has Full Intention of Playing 2020 CFB Season

With the decision to play the 2020 college football season near its tipping point, as conferences one by one postpone fall sports due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the Atlantic Coast Conference plans on moving forward with having football this year.

As the Big Ten and Pac-12 convene today to discuss and vote on playing a fall football season, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports the ACC 'absolutely' intends to press onward with its planned football schedule.

According to Dodd's high-ranking source, the agreement among the ACC athletic directors and presidents came following a series of league conference calls on Monday.

"We are trying to move forward [with playing] absolutely," the ACC official said.

The glimmer of hope comes on the heels of a tumultuous weekend that left the thought of an upcoming football season bleak. The shutdown of fall sports by the Mid-American Conference on Saturday - the first FBS league to do so - left a frenzy in the air. News surfaced on Sunday of the Power Five conferences leaning towards postponing football until 2021, with the Big Ten encouraging the other leagues to make a uniformed announcement this week.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, next year's expected No. 1 overall draft pick, took to Twitter on Sunday night to vocalize his desire to play football this fall. Lawrence's posting on social media sparked the '#WeWantToPlay' campaign among college football players across the nation.

Related Link:

Georgia Tech Players Join the Fight to Save 2020 Season

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_