All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Report: ACC Has Full Intention of Playing 2020 CFB Season

Ashley Barnett

With the decision to play the 2020 college football season near its tipping point, as conferences one by one postpone fall sports due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the Atlantic Coast Conference plans on moving forward with having football this year. 

As the Big Ten and Pac-12 convene today to discuss and vote on playing a fall football season, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports the ACC 'absolutely' intends to press onward with its planned football schedule. 

According to Dodd's high-ranking source, the agreement among the ACC athletic directors and presidents came following a series of league conference calls on Monday. 

"We are trying to move forward [with playing] absolutely," the ACC official said.

The glimmer of hope comes on the heels of a tumultuous weekend that left the thought of an upcoming football season bleak. The shutdown of fall sports by the Mid-American Conference on Saturday - the first FBS league to do so - left a frenzy in the air. News surfaced on Sunday of the Power Five conferences leaning towards postponing football until 2021, with the Big Ten encouraging the other leagues to make a uniformed announcement this week. 

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, next year's expected No. 1 overall draft pick, took to Twitter on Sunday night to vocalize his desire to play football this fall. Lawrence's posting on social media sparked the '#WeWantToPlay' campaign among college football players across the nation.  

Related Link:

Georgia Tech Players Join the Fight to Save 2020 Season

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yellow Jackets Land Touted In-State OL Weston Franklin

Georgia Tech landed a new member in its 2021 recruiting class when in-state offensive lineman Weston Franklin committed to play for the Yellow Jackets

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Players Join the Fight To Save 2020 Season

As news surfaced regarding the uncertainty of the 2020 college football season, several Georgia Tech players took a stand and voiced their desire to play this upcoming fall.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins says Yellow Jackets Will Be "Best Versions" of Themselves in 2020

Prior to the unveiling of the ACC's revised 2020 college football schedule on Thursday, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins was prepared to play ball against any potential league opponents this season

Ashley Barnett

Quick Look: Georgia Tech's Revised Football Schedule

The ACC unveiled its revised schedule for the 2020 college football season. Here's a quick look at who and when the Yellow Jackets play:

Ashley Barnett

by

Quierra Luck

Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins Keeping Safety a Priority

With fall camp now underway at Georgia Tech, head coach Geoff Collins is prioritizing safety. From electronic whistles, to "safety loops" and more, the Yellow Jackets football coaching staff are finding ways to be innovative

Ashley Barnett

College Football Playoff Announces Schedule Changes

The College Football Playoff committee announced schedule changes on Wednesday for the 2020-21 college football season

Ashley Barnett

Grad Transfer Devin Cochran No Longer to Enroll At Georgia Tech

Head coach Geoff Collins announced Wednesday that offensive tackle Devin Cochran will no longer join the Yellow Jackets as a graduate transfer

Ashley Barnett

Notes on Each Power Five Conference Model for 2020 CFB Season

On Monday, the Big 12 decided on a football schedule for 2020, becoming the final Power Five conference to adopt a format. Here's a look at each Power 5 league's model:

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's Danny Hall Named Atlanta Sports Award’s Outstanding Coach

Yellow Jackets have .692 winning percentage over last two seasons under head baseball coach Danny Hall

Georgia Tech PR

Former Yellow Jacket Adam Gotsis Signs with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Sunday the signing of veteran defensive end and former Georgia Tech lineman Adam Gotsis

Ashley Barnett