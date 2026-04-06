Report: Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Will Visit With The Atlanta Falcons This Week

Could Georgia Tech QB Haynes King be staying in Atlanta for his NFL career? That would be quite the storyline in this NFL Draft and according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, King is going to be visiting with the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers this week.

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King has visits this week with the #Panthers and #Falcons, source says.



Haynes started 23 games over the past two seasons, completed at least 69.8% of his passes. pic.twitter.com/1z7F2vzt8Y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2026

Will he get drafted?

There have been split opinions on if or where King will draft or if he could even switch positions, but he wants to play quarterback and Atlanta is a potential destination.

The Falcons currently have Michael Penix Jr, Tua Tagovailoa, and Trevor Siemian as quarterbacks on the roster and if King were to be drafted or signed as a free agent by the Falcons, he would have to work to beat out Siemian for the QB3 spot on the roster.

Of the two teams, the Falcons have far more quarterback uncertainity than the Panthers. Carolina got to the playoffs last season behind a strong year from former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, but the Falcons are not even sure if Penix Jr will be ready to start the season after a knee injury late in the 2025 season and that is why Tagovailoa was brought in.

After Georgia Tech's pro day, King said that he had briefly spoken with Falcons president of football former quarterback Matt Ryan:

“Yeah. I shook his hand and met him. We had a pretty good conversation as well encouraging and whatnot, but you know, very nice guy. Y'all know what he's done in in the league, and it's just an honor just to be able to shake his hand.”

King also talked about his NFL draft process and if teams have asked him to switch positions:

“Like I have done today came out here and competed and threw it well. Everybody knows I'm very athletic, and especially after the 40, you know, they probably jotted that down a little bit that I can run, you know. But as long as I came out here pro day and, you know, balled out, threw it, threw it well, came out good. Um, I think I had probably like two incompletions. Uh, both of them, you know, I missed good. You know, there were deep balls, and they missed long, not short. So, that's always good.

Every now and then, you know, they mentioned it, but you know, for the most part, I feel like I'm a quarterback. I'm going to compete as a quarterback. Obviously, you know, if you're, you know, in mid-season and stuff like that and, you know, you're you're low in numbers somewhere, like I'm whatever's for the team, you know, but I mean, you've been been around me long enough to know that. I hadn't heard a lot of talk about that. You know, I feel like I'm a quarterback. I'm going in there to compete as a quarterback.”

King is one of the most productive quarterbacks in Georgia Tech history and he could be staying put in Atlanta at the next level.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 23rd.