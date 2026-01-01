Report: Georgia Tech WR Bailey Stockton Intends To Enter The Transfer Portal

The NCAA transfer portal is going to open tomorrow for a two week period and there is going to be a lot of movement over the month of January as players enter the portal and find their new school.

Georgia Tech has had a number of players declare their intention to enter the portal when it opens and the latest one is redshirt sophomore wide receiver Bailey Stockton. It was reported this morning by On3 Sports Pete Nakos that Stockton intends to enter the transfer portal, joining QB Aaron Philo, OL Tana Alo-Tupuola, Peyton Joseph, and Benjamin Galloway, LB Melvin Jordan, and DB Christian Pritchett as Georgia Tech players intending to enter the portal.

Over the past two seasons, Stockton has amassed 38 catches for 439 yards and one touchdown. In the big upset win over No. 4 Miami last season, Stockton helped the Yellow Jackets convert a pivotal 3rd and 18 that helped them win the game. He was also a special teams contributor.

Georgia Tech is also undergoing massive change on the offenisve coaching staff. OC Buster Faulkner, RB's coach Norval McKenzie, WR coach Trent McKnight, and OL coach Geep Wade have all left for other jobs. According to multiple reports, Georgia Tech is targeting TCU RB coach Jimmy Smith for the same position. Before the bowl game vs BYU, head coach Brent Key announced that Allan Mogridge was returning to be the OL coach for the Yellow Jackets. Mogridge spent this past season at App State after being the assistant OL coach for Georgia Tech in 2024.

Since the beginning of the season, head coach Brent Key has talked about the program making a jump this season and they did. After the loss to BYU on Saturday, Key was asked about the next steps for this program to make another jump:

"I stick by what I say all the time, getting better or getting worse, right? We will head back tonight. I will sleep for a couple of days, like a hibernating bear. I say that. I probably won't.



We have work to do. We have work to do. We have to make sure we have the best roster we can possibly have, put together the best staff that we can possibly have. It will be here fast. As quick as this season went, the next one will be here. We have to continue with the identity that these guys have built. We are rolling into the next one, because we have a lot of work to do.



But the jump, the next one is better than this. It has to be, right? Again, that isn't always dictated by wins and losses. That is dictated by the type of team you have, how you play the game, all those things.



Ultimately, I get it. We are all judged by the wins and losses, but when you put it together the right way, those all become a by-product of having everything in the right place, and the kids all believe in the same thing, and the staff believes in the same thing."

Brent Key has his work cut out for him this off season if Georgia Tech is going to make another jump.

Georgia Tech also has to figure out what it is going to do at quarterback. Aaron Philo was set to follow Haynes King as the starting quarterback, but Philo entered the portal and is going to be playing elsewhere next season. I would expect Georgia Tech to find a quarterback in the transfer portal portal to compete with rising third year QB Graham Knowles. It is fair to expect a dropoff from the level that King played at, but how much?

Key is also going to need to upgrade this roster in a meaningful way. By both the transfer portal and developing the young talent on the roster, this team has to be much better overall, particularly on the defensive side of the football.

