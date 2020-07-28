Report: Kelton Dawson Reverses Decision to Transfer

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Kelton Dawson has removed his name from the NCAA transfer database according to 247Sports.

Entering the transfer portal allows student-athletes to be recruited by other teams, but does not guarantee a player has to leave the program - as is the case with Dawson who announced his decision to transfer from Tech nearly two months ago.

As a redshirt sophomore, Dawson was an important component of the defensive end rotation under defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker. He started seven of 10 games in which he played for the Yellow Jackets last season. Dawson recorded 26 tackles, 3.0 for loss, two quarterback hurries, one sack and one forced fumble in 2019.

Should Dawson in fact return, he will be part of a room that is looking to be significantly better with the addition of Florida transfer DE Antonneous Clayton. Having to sit out last year due to NCAA rules, Clayton proved in spring practice that he possesses the skillset and size to fit the missing piece in the Jackets' pass rush.

Dawson was a local three-star prospect out of Stockbridge (Ga.) in the 2017 recruiting cycle. He held a dozen offers from programs such as UCF, West Virginia, Kentucky and others before signing with the Jackets.

Note: As of now, Dawson's pinned tweet on his twitter account remains his announcement of moving on from the Georgia Tech football program

