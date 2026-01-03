Report: Texas Is Targeting Georgia Tech DC Blake Gideon For A High-Ranking Defensive Role

If a recent report is true, Georgia Tech is going to be looking for its fourth defensive coordinator in as many years. According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, Texas is targeting Yellow Jackets defensive coordinator Blake Gideon is going to be taking a high-level role with the Texas Longhorns. Gideon was just hired away from Texas a year ago to run the Georgia Tech defense, but it appears that he is set to return to his alma mater to be apart of the new defensive staff with Will Muschamp.

Texas is targeting Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Blake Gideon for a high-ranking defensive role, sources tell @CBSSports.



The former Texas All-Big 12 safety worked for the Longhorns for four seasons before heading to Georgia Tech. pic.twitter.com/lUkTSNlgrg — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2026

Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Blake Gideon is returning to Texas as an assistant for Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp, @InsideTexas' @EricNahlin has learned.



Gideon, who played 52 games for UT, was on Sarkisian's original staff from 2021-24



STORY (FREE):… pic.twitter.com/8PyEk451sJ — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) January 2, 2026

Story for @jacketsonline on the Blake Gideon news being reported by @InsideTexas.



It appears Brent Key will be looking for his third DC in three years (along with hiring an OC and several other assistant coaches on staff).https://t.co/VaqyQllEgp — Alex Farrer (@AFarrersports) January 3, 2026

While there are multiple reports out there that Gideon is going to Texas, Chad Bishop at the AJC says that Gideon is not confirmed to be going to Texas and that he is still at Georgia Tech.

Last retweet: report that Blake Gideon is returning to the Texas coaching staff is not confirmed. Gideon remains the defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. — Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) January 3, 2026

While Gideon's first season at Georgia Tech was not a great one, this is not a great time to be making a defensive coordinator hire if he does leave. The transfer portal is open, and the Yellow Jackets are looking to add to their roster with talent on that side of the ball. It will be interesting to see how quickly Brent Key works to fill this spot.

Gideon would be the third defensive coach from the staff to be gone. Earlier this week, it was announced that linebackers coach Darius Eubanks and secondary coach Cory Peoples were not going to return to Georgia Tech.

It was reported this week that former Florida Co-Defensive Coordinator Vinnie Sunseri was taking the role of safeties coach on the Georgia Tech staff.

Gideon came to Georgia Tech after four seasons (2021-24) as safeties coach at his alma mater, Texas. He was promoted to the Longhorns’ associate head coach for defense in 2024. In his four seasons at Texas, he helped increase the Longhorns’ win totals from five to eight to 12 to 13, with UT advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals in both 2023 and ’24.



He was named the 2024 National Defensive Backs Coach of the Year by Football Scoop after Texas finished the season ranked among the top 10 nationally in interceptions (No. 1 – 22), passing yards allowed per attempt (No. 1 – 5.69), passing efficiency defense (No. 2 – 104.56), takeaways (No. 2 – 31), total defense (No. 3 – 283.4 ypg), scoring defense (No. 3 – 15.3 ppg), red zone defense (No. 3 - .692), yards allowed per play (No. 3 – 4.4), passing defense (No. 7 – 173.8 ypg) and third down defense (No. 8 - .314).



Individually, Gideon developed safety Michael Taffe, who arrived at UT as a walk-on and finished his career as a first-team all-American, and all-Southeastern Conference safety Andrew Mukuba. He also aided in the development of 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron.

Prior to his four seasons at Texas, Gideon spent one season apiece coaching the nickel backs and serving as special teams coordinator at Ole Miss (2020) and Houston (2019). In his lone season at Houston, he was named Football Scoop’s National Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.



Gideon spent the 2018 season in Atlanta as cornerbacks coach at Georgia State, which followed two seasons as defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator at Western Carolina (2016-17). In just two seasons at WCU, he coached four all-Southern Conference selections, including all-American Marvin Tillman and NFL draft pick Keion Crossen.



Gideon began his coaching career as a quality control assistant at Florida in 2014, followed by a season as a graduate assistant at Auburn in 2015. He worked with the secondary at both stops.



As a player, Gideon was one of the most decorated defensive backs in Texas history from 2008-11. A four-year starter at safety, he helped lead the Longhorns to an appearance in the 2010 national championship game and wins in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl and 2011 Holiday Bowl. UT also won the 2009 Big 12 title, had 13- and 12-win seasons in 2008 and 2009, respectively, and finished ranked in the top five nationally both seasons (No. 3 in 2008 and No. 2 in 2009). Individually, he posted 276 tackles, 10 interceptions, 20 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt over four collegiate seasons. He was a four-time honorable-mention all-Big 12 selection, a freshman all-American in 2008, a two-time team captain and a two-time member of the athletics director’s honor roll.

