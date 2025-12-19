Should Georgia Tech Pursue Former Missouri QB Beau Pribula?

Seeing Beau Pribula hit the portal on December 18th, and it was major news as the former Missouri signal caller will be on his third team come 2026. He started out at Penn State and backed up Drew Allar before hitting the portal in 2025 to explore his options. This past season at Missouri, he won the starting quarterback job over Sam Horn and began the season with a bang against Central Arkansas State, finishing with 283 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns in the 61-6 victory. He went on to throw for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns and added 297 rushing yards and six touchdowns this past season.

Now his numbers don’t look gaudy because Pribula suffered a left ankle injury (dislocated ankle) against Vanderbilt. He would return in less than a month to play against Oklahoma. The injury took away some of the momentum he was building with his play early in the season. After the injury, he had his fair share of struggles and didn’t look like the same player afterwards.

However, Pribula is highly ranked, according to several transfer portal rankings. Pribula is ranked as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and has an overall rating of 89 coming into the portal. On3 ranks Pribula higher as a four-star prospect. He is rated as the No.9 QB and the No.35 player in the portal. On3 gives Pribula a 91.22 rating.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Pribula finished with a 76.2 offensive grade and a 73.5 passing grade. An area where he thrived was in the short passing game (0-9 yards). He operated 44.6% of the time from the short area. He completed 81% of his passes from this area of the field and registered his best grade, which was an 81.0 passing grade. Pribula threw for the majority of his yards on the season, with 899 passing yards and five touchdowns coming from less than 10 yards.

An area he will have to clean up is the turnovers. Pribula had nine interceptions this past season. He had two games where he had zero touchdowns and two interceptions vs Auburn and Oklahoma. He also isn’t the best intermediate thrower of the football. Pribula posted one of his lowest grades with a 71.6 passing grade in the 10-19 passing range. He also had six interceptions in this depth of the field.

Would he be a match for Georgia Tech?

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Pribula mirrors the same line the Yellow Jackets would be going down with Sam Leavitt in terms of NIL valuation and how expensive he can be. Pribula has a 1.8 million NIL valuation, which makes him one of the most expensive quarterbacks in the transfer portal. He would be a bigger risk than Leavitt because of his struggles with interceptions and protecting the ball. It could be something Georgia Tech can fix because they have done it before, especially with Chris Weinke as the quarterback's coach. King came in and had a myriad of turnovers, but was able to get it under control in his last few seasons and operate at a high level.

The great thing is that Pribula is an experienced veteran and could play tomorrow for the Yellow Jackets if he needed to. He has Big 10 and SEC experience, which is invaluable and will only help your football team. He is also a good leader and will be able to lead the offense at a high level.

The one downside is that Pribula would be a short-term option for the Yellow Jackets. He just played his redshirt junior campaign and likely has one final season of college eligibility. He would be a placeholder for the 2026 season for the Yellow Jackets, but not a long-term answer. Here, it just depends on whether Georgia Tech sees value in that or if they want a long-term solution.

Pribula certainly has value and will be regarded as one of the top transfer portal quarterbacks, but his valuation, mixed with his short-term availability, may not be a match for Georgia Tech.

