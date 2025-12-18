Should Georgia Tech Pursue Former Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles?

This is probably not a popular pick, but one that could make sense for the Yellow Jackets especially if they want to bring in a quarterback that has played in a quality conference and has played in big games. Chiles finished his Michigan State career with 3,807 yards and 23 touchdowns. Chiles also rushed for 452 yards and nine touchdowns in his career with Michigan State.

Here is a deeper dive on Chiles and what he did this past season for the Spartans.

“Chiles is an interesting player who has hit the portal and could be an option for the Yellow Jackets. He played two seasons with the Michigan Spartans and improved his completion percentage and turnovers in his final year with the team. He improved from a 59.4% completion rate to 63.1%. His interceptions went down from 11 to three. Chiles finished tied-eight in interceptions and 41st in QBR (quarterback rating) at 68.3.”

“Chiles also became more of a red-zone threat on the ground this season, rushing for a career-high six touchdowns. Not sure how much of an option he will be for Georgia Tech, but he could be a guy they bring in for competition for Graham Knowles in the spring and for fall camp in 2026.”

A thing of note is that Chiles performed really well against the Indiana Hoosiers this season, who is the No.1 team in the College Football Playoff. Chiles went 27-33 for 243 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 48 yards. Despite the loss to the Hossiers, he registered his best Pro Football Focus grades for the season. Chiles had a 73.8 offensive grade and a 79.7 passing grade. If you can do that against the best team in the country, certainly you can play at a high level in the ACC and for Georgia Tech.

Why He Could Fit The Yellow Jackets?

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Chiles would be a guy who could come in and compete. He would be a much-needed veteran presence in the quarterback room. He has a good amount of experience and has played in a good conference in the Big 10.

Chiles is also a very capable runner as a quarterback and could help in that area. With the Spartans, he rushed for 227 yards and six touchdowns. There were a number of key downs and situations that the Spartans leaned on his rushing ability to pick up first downs. His best game on the ground came against Youngstown State, where he rushed for a season-high 76 yards.

To be frank, he would probably be a short-term option for the Yellow Jackets. They would probably have another starter after the 2026 season. It helps the Yellow Jackets because it allows guys like Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, and Cole Bergeron to get another year under their belts and gain more experience, which is invaluable.

