Six Big Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Dominant 59-12 Win Over Gardner-Webb
Georgia Tech handled business at home against Gardner Webb, cruising to a victory at Bobby Dodd Stadium over the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Despite an inauspicious start plagued by turnovers, Georgia Tech turned it around and dominated after the second quarter, scoring 21 points and shutting out Gardner-Webb all the way into the fourth quarter. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the Yellow Jackets' victory and their 2-0 start.
1. Turnovers have become a problem early in the season
Five turnovers in five quarters is a tough pill to swallow. On Saturday, Philo suffered an early hit that led to a fumble and a recovery. Then, he also threw an interception on his second possession of the game after the Yellow Jackets moved the ball we Yes, Philo made his first career start, but it puts this team behind the eight ball, where they have to play catch-up early in games. Georgia Tech had five turnovers in five quarters to start the season. It has been a consistent theme to start the season and something that must be fixed for Georgia Tech moving forward, especially if they want to realize their potential this year.
2.. Defense is creating sacks and negative plays-
The defensive line was making its presence felt in the game against Gardner-Webb. A point of emphasis has been creating turnovers, and while they did create a turnover against Gardner-Webb, you can feel more coming with how they are wreaking havoc. The Yellow Jackets had three sacks in the first half and nine tackles for loss in the first half. They were all over quarterback Nate Hampton and did a really good job of neutralizing him. Hampton rushed for a mere 27 yards on the ground after carving up the West Carolina defense a week ago. Georgia Tech took away his rush lanes and did a good job of not breaking contain, and also had a defender available. Georgia Tech finished with six sacks and 13 tackles for loss. It feels like this defense will be a really good unit this year and has improved under Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Blake Gideon. It is early in the season, but this unit has shown early results.
3. The big plays are back for Georgia Tech
Think about this as a stat line. Georgia Tech ran fewer plays in the first half than Gardner Webb, but nearly quadrupled their production in yards per play. Gardner Webb averaged 3.4 yards per play while the Yellow Jackets averaged 11.5 in the first half. Some of those big plays came in the passing game and the running game. One was a 45-yard strike from Aaron Philo to Zion Taylor. Another was a 55-yard run from Malachi Hosley to give the Yellow Jackets an eight-point lead. Jamal Haynes would get in on the action with a 53-yard scamper, and he burst through the middle of the defense for a long touchdown score. This offense looks like it will be tough to stop when they are able to hit plays consistently down the field and in the run game.
4 The rushing attack dazzles again for the Yellow Jackets-
On just 12 carries combined in the first half between the running backs, both Jamal Haynes and Malchi Hosley took full advantage. Haynes finished the first half with 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries. Hosley had 60 rushing yards on just four carries. They each finished with two touchdowns apiece. Hosley led the way with 100 yards, and Hanyes finished with 92 yards. Georgia Tech rushed for 223 yards and five touchdowns, averaging eight yards per rush.
5. Penalties becoming an area of concern-
Georgia Tech had a total of 10 penalties for 84 yards. Six came from the offensive side of the ball, and three came on the defensive end. You had an illegal block in the back, a few pre-snap penalties, and two holding penalties. One of the penalties you can argue was questionable against offensive lineman Malachi Carney that negated a big play down the field for the Yellow Jackets. Besides that questionable call, Georgia Tech will need to clean up this area, especially if they want to continue to be a good team. Penalties can take away big plays and be a neutralizer for a prolific offense. The Yellow Jackets need to operate better in this area.
6. The future is bright in Atlanta-
Yes, you have to take into account the opponent and who they played, but the young guys stepped up and proved Georgia Tech could be here for years to come. So many young players came in and made contributions for the Yellow Jackets in the game. You have Christian Garrett finishing with three tackles, including a sack on his very first play in the game. Andre Fuller continued to create pressure and cause havoc. While the stateline doesn’t show how effective Fuller has been, he’s continued to impress early on in his collegiate career. Tae Harris made plays as a freshman in the game and made a beautiful play on a blitz, stopping a running play in its tracks. He finished with three tackles and a pass breakup. Harris has already shown the Yellow Jackets he is their safety of the future. JP Powell added his first career rushing touchdown as a freshman. Philo showcased that he can hit on big plays consistently with him at the helm. He had three completions of over 26 yards, including a 45-yard dime to Zion Taylor. Philo finished 21-28 for 373 yards and a touchdown. It appears that the Yellow Jackets will be good for years to come and have everything they need to be a staple in the ACC.