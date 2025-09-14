Six Big Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Upset Win Over Clemson
Georgia Tech gets a pivotal win at home over No. 12 Clemson in one of its biggest wins of the Brent Key era. It was a lot of positives and a few negatives. Let’s take a look at some of the key takeaways from the win.
1.Omar Daniels Gets A Game Ball
He proved one of my predictions right with the Yellow Jackets having two turnovers. Daniels got each of them. The first one came on the very first possession for the Tigers as he hit Cade Klubnik and forced the ball loose, giving the Georgia Tech offense ample field position. The other came on the very first possession for Clemson in the second half while the Tigers were in the red zone looking to take the lead. Daniels read the pass beautifully and jumped in front of the sight line of the quarterback, making an athletic play, skying for the interception and returning the ball to nearly midfield before cramping up. Daniels would go on to finish with seven tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception. He’s continued to play at a high level and has only improved since he changed to safety last year, and it is paying dividends for the Daniels.
2. Georgia Tech only scored 10 points in the first three half redzone possessions
This was a big story because the Yellow Jackets could have put their full imprint on this game if they had taken better advantage of their opportunities in the red area. How the dfense was playing early in the game was spectacular, and they nearly pitched a first-half shutout until Clemson scored right before the half as time dwindled. The Yellow Jackets defense continued to put the offense in advantageous situations. The positive is that Georgia Tech did not turn over the football and put the team in precarious situations. However, the slow starts are hurting Georgia Tech and its potential to be an elite team in college football.
3. Georgia Tech Struggles To Run The Ball In the First Half
I think moving forward, Malachi Hosley has to be used more. He is too dynamic a player to touch the ball only three times in the game, especially after the game he had a week ago, rushing for 100 yards and two scores. Jamal Haynes is also a great complement to him, and the Yellow Jackets have one of the better duos you will find in college football. They have to be used more, especially if Georgia Tech wants to achieve what they want. Georgia Tech mustered up a mere 60 rushing yards in the first half. The dynamic duo only garnered 39 rushing yards on 15 combined carries.
4. Offensive struggles for Georgia Tech through the air
The Yellow Jackets are still struggling to hit big plays down the field consistently. They did have the one 42-yard pass to Eric Rivers, but it is not nearly as consistent as it should be. That was the longest play in the game, and Georgia Tech has talent all over the field and an emerging potential stud wide receiver in Isiah Canion, who put together an impressive game. There were also some misses in the game. A notable one was to Bailey Stockton on a 3rd and 9, where he broke open across the face of the defender, and it would have been a big gain and moved the sticks, getting the Yellow Jackets in position to score. The vertical passing game takes this offense to another level, which makes the defense play honestly. They can no longer stack the box in hopes of stopping the run if you are hitting plays down the field. Lighter boxes will come, which will allow Georgia Tech to get those big long runs we saw a week ago.
5.Defense carries the day for the Yellow Jackets-
When you take a look at the box score, you can see that the Georgia Tech defense has been stepping up the past three weeks. They did all they could to keep this game within reach and gave the offense a number of opportunities to get going. The Yellow Jackets have been playing at a high level all season long. When their offence only had 10 yards on three combined drives, they didn’t waver or flinch. Instead, they continued to get stops and force punts, trying to alleviate and help their offense get in a position where they can make something happen. While the defense didn’t force the same pressure they did a week ago, they made the critical plays necessary when the team needed it the most and never let the game get out of hand.
6. The overusage of Haynes King
It has to be said. When your quarterback has double the amount of carries as your starting running back, it says a lot. King is talented and deserves the ball in his hands because he consistently delivers in high-leverage situations. Georgia Tech has two dynamic backs in the backfield who are itching to get the ball in their hands and be playmakers. On the big touchdown drive that gave Georgia Tech the lead, Haynes caught a simple flat route and turned it into a 27-yard reception, helping the Yellow Jackets march right down the field and put them in position to score. It doesn’t have to necessarily always be runs, but getting the ball to your playmakers is the bigger argument here. King is not going to survive if he is running the ball 20 plus times in games, especially in these gruelling games that come down to the end. The Yellow Jackets have to find other ways to use King so he can be healthy for the entire season and continue to make plays when the time calls and won’t be worn out. Now, he hasn’t shown that as of yet, but he did miss the game against Gardner-Webb with a lower-body injury. Those hits take a toll. Georgia Tech has a plethora of playmakers in Canion, Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford, Hosley, Haynes, Bailey Stockton, Dean Patterson, and more. Georgia Tech must use its other playmakers if it wants to reach its true potential and not wear out its star quarterback.