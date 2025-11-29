Social Media Reacts to Georgia's 16-9 Victory over Georgia Tech
It was another close call for Georgia Tech against rival Georgia, but once again the Yellow Jackets came up short.
In what turned out to be a defensive battle, Georgia Tech could not get enough going on offense to be able to seal the deal against the Bulldogs and end their losing streak in the rivalry. Now, Georgia Tech will have to hope for a lot of ACC chaos to get to the conference championship game and still reach the College Football Playoff.
Today, there were a lot of thoughts and reaction on social media to Georgia Tech losing another close game to the Bulldogs:
Another great effort against UGA
Georgia Tech closes the regular season at 9-3, its best regular-season record since it went 10-2 in 2014.
The nine-win regular season is only the 16th in Georgia Tech history (1917, 1928, 1942, 1947, 1951, 1952, 1956, 1966, 1990, 1998, 2000, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2025).
Georgia Tech fell to archrival Georgia for the eighth-straight time.
The loss was Georgia Tech’s 13th-straight to Georgia in Atlanta, dating back to 1999.
Georgia Tech dropped to 1-1 this season against nationally ranked opponents.
Georgia Tech fell to 41-73-5 in 119 all-time meetings with Georgia.
Georgia Tech fell to 1-5 all-time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
For the fourth-straight year, Georgia Tech scored first against Georgia (FG with 1:20 to go in the first quarter).
After allowing an average of 40.7 points and 510.7 yards over its previous three games this month, Georgia Tech’s defense surrendered just 16 points and 260 yards. Georgia came into the game averaging 33.7 points and 430.3 yards per game.
Georgia Tech’s defense held UGA QB Gunner Stockton to just 7 yards on 11-of-21 passing. Stockton was averaging 224.1 passing yards per game coming in.
Tah’j Butler’s interception in the first quarter was the Yellow Jackets’ first INT since Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Rodney Shelley) and their first takeaway since Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (DL
Jordan Boyd recovery of force by DL Jason Moore).
Georgia Tech’s offense was held to less than 24 points for the first time since a 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech on Oct. 26 of last season, snapping a string of 15-straight games with at least 24 points.
Georgia Tech will hope to have some chaos happen on Saturday so they can make it to the ACC Championship game and still have a shot at the College Football Playoff.