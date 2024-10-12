Social Media Reacts to Georgia Tech's Crazy Last-Minute Win vs North Carolina
Georgia Tech scored with just 16 seconds to go to beat North Carolina
It was a tied game with under a minute to go and it looked like Georgia Tech might be playing for overtime (especially with Haynes King not in the game), but then, one of the craziest plays of Georgia Tech's season occured. Running back Jamal Haynes took a carry 68-yards right up the middle and scored an improbable touchdown. The defense wasa able to hold North Carolina out of the end zone and that was that. Georgia Tech came on the road and beat North Carolina in very improbable fashion.
When a game has a crazy ending like that, there is sure to be crazy social media reaction and that was what happened.
