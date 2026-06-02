Three Areas Georgia Tech Must Improve To Win The ACC Title

Georgia Tech was on the cusp of making it to the ACC title game a year ago, before things went awry. The Yellow Jackets dug themselves an insurmountable hole to climb out of against Pittsburgh at home in their final regular-season home game. With a win, they would have clinched a spot in the title game, but they fell short. Today, we look at three areas to improve so the Yellow Jackets can not only get to the ACC Championship game, but win it.

1. Run Defense

Georgia Tech had one of the worst run defenses in the country last season, ranking No. 88, giving up 164.3 rushing yards per game. The Yellow Jackets also allowed 4.57 yards per carry. This is an area that must be better if they want a chance to win the ACC crown. Georgia Tech made the necessary changes to help in that area.

They attacked the portal and brought in a number of defensive linemen. They will have a scheme switch with Jason Semore coming in and having more of an attack, aggressive style defense. He is also adept at training linebackers and getting the most out of that position group, which should do wonders. The Yellow Jackets also got three stellar freshman linebackers that should help add to the depth and freshness of the team in Braylon Outlaw, Kymani Morales, and CJ Gamble. This should be a much better unit in 2026 for the Yellow Jackets, and it will have to be to have a chance to get to Charlotte.

2. More consistent drives

At times last year, we would see the Yellow Jackets get an explosive play down the field, but a drive would stall out and prevent them from getting points, or a negative play would happen that they couldn’t get back from. Drives are important, especially when you need to put away an opponent or make a comeback in a game; you need a good drive to halt momentum. It felt like, especially in the month of November when the Yellow Jackets struggled, they couldn’t quite put together enough sustainable drives to help their defense, which was having issues. It doesn’t all fall on the offense, but more consistency there, and maybe the outcome of games is different. The more drive consistency they can have, the better the team will be next season.

3. Forcing Turnovers

Another area the Yellow Jackets have struggled in is getting turnovers at a more consistent rate. They were tied for No.121 in the nation last season with just nine forced turnovers (five fumbles, four interceptions). It has been a thorn in the side for the Yellow Jackets and Coach Key. Hopefully, with a more aggressive defense, it will lead to more turnovers and opportunities for the Yellow Jackets. Having single-digit turnovers in a season of 12 games is not going to cut it.

One thing the Yellow Jackets did was get some playmakers on the backend who should help in that category with interceptions. They also have a stout defensive line and aggressive linebackers that should aid in that regard. If Georgia Tech can get to 20+ forced turnovers next year, they should be a team headed for Charlotte.