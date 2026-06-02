2027 Three-Star IOL Jordan Dillon Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has had a great day on the recruiting front following a big official visit weekend, and that momentum continued tonight with the addition of three-star offensive lineman Jordan Dillon, an in-state IOL that was a top priority for the program in this cycle.

#AGTG Blessed to be committed to Georgia Institute of Technology!!!! Go Jackets🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/IymavEgqRN — Jordan Dillon (@JordanDillon90) June 2, 2026

Looking at the prospect

Dillon is a 6'4 305 LBS who plays at Effingham County High School in Georgia, and according to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 608 player in the country, the No. 37 IOL in the country, and the No. 74 player in the state of Georgia. He held other offers from Auburn, NC State, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, LSU, Florida State, Kentucky, and Ole Miss, among others.

He becomes the 9th commitment for Georgia Tech's class and they have seen a big move up the rankings, as their class is 42nd in the country and 11th in the ACC. They are aiming to be higher of course, but things are starting to take shape for the Yellow Jackets 2027 class.

Dillon is the first offensive lineman in Georgia Tech's 2027 class and the 5th player from the state of Georgia to join the class. He is a talented player, and with the right development, could be a future starter down the line on The Flats. Beating out other top ACC teams to get his commitment is a big deal, and this is a nice add for Brent Key and OL coach Allen Mogridge.

This has been quite the day for Georgia Tech on the recruiting trail and one that Yellow Jackets fans have been waiting on. After only having three commitments in their class heading into the day, Georgia Tech has gotten double that amount in just a matter of hours.

To no surprise, the emphasis has been on the line of scrimmage, particularly the defensive line. Four-star DL Maleek Lee got things rolling today and then the additions of four-star edge Success Nwabude, three-star DB Julian Elzey, three-star TE Joshua Pettigrew, and four-star edge Braden Gordon kept things rolling for the Yellow Jackets.

June is always a huge month in recruiting, and it has turned into arguably the most important month of the year when it comes to building out the high school class, and through just one weekend, Georgia Tech has taken advantage and is getting talented players to join the class and build towards what should be a big month for the program.