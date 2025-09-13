Social Media Reacts to Georgia Tech's Incredible Walk-Off Win Over No. 12 Clemson
What a game in Atlanta!
Georgia Tech had not beaten Clemson since 2014 and the Yellow Jackets did it in dramatic fashion today. After trailing 14-13 in the second half, the Yellow Jackets put together clutch play after clutch lay, with none bigger than Aidan Birr's 55-yard field goal at the end of the game. With no timeouts, Georgia Tech ran a play to get it to the middle of the field and hurried the field goal team out onto the field.
Yellow Jackets kicker Aidan Birr was perfect on the day and the season and he made the most important one count. Birr hurried onto the field and kicked the field goal right down the middle and gave Georgia Tech their biggest win of the Brent Key era.
Social media had plenty of reaction to the Yellow Jackets massive win over the Tigers.
Great ending
Georgia Tech managed the time right down to the wire and walked out of their home stadium with arguably the biggest win of the Brent Key era. The Yellow Jackets are now 3-0 for the first time since 2016 and can now say they are among the contenders for the ACC Championship and the College Football playoff.
The Yellow Jackets had not beaten Clemson since 2014 and earlier this week, head coach Brent Key talked about how to make the rivalry better, it can't be one sided and that his team had to do its part:
" A lot of great memories. Yes this is rivalry. This is one of the most natural rivalry, rivalries in this league with being in two separate states, you know it's the proximity, it's the types of ball games that have been played over those 40 years, but the rivalry needs to be just that, a rivalry, and that's on us to put the game back in the right balance. It's not a rivalry if it's one -sided completely, so it's on us to be able to go out and compete and make these games what they should be and I believe Saturday will be a really good football game. We know we can't control outcomes, these things, But we can control what we put into it and you know everything you know the support from the fans and student body They come in and help be a part of this and help make this a true home field advantage."
While just one win, this shows that Georgia Tech has taken a significant step forward and shown the ability to beat the Tigers, who were a popular pick to win the national championship before the season.
The interesting thing to watch now is how Georgia Tech handles this success. They are likely going to be favored in every game for the rest of the season and may not face a ranked foe until the season finale against Georgia. This is a monumental win for the program. but the work is just beginning. There are nine weeks to go.
But this one is going to feel good for quite some time.