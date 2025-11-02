Social Media Reacts To No. 8 Georgia Tech Getting Upset By NC State
Another unbeaten in college footbal has fallen.
No. 8 Georgia Tech, who was the last remaining unbeaten in the ACC, took their first loss of the season tonight when they fell to the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh. NC State can be a scary place for ranked teams to go and Georgia Tech found that out the hard way tonight.
It was the worst defensive performance of the season for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets gave up nearly 600 yards of offense to the Wolfpack and only stopped them on two drives all game.
Whenever there are big upsets like this in college football, there are always lots of reactions on social media and here are the best.
NC State quarterback CJ Bailey had one of the best games of his young career tonight vs Georgia Tech. Bailey finished the game 24-32 for 340 yards and three total touchdowns. He was able to make plays on the fly and hit his receivers deep down the field. Even with star tight end Justin Joly and the ACC's leading rusher in Hollywood Smothers out for this game, the NC State offense could not be stopped by the Georgia Tech defense.
The offense for Georgia Tech was elite as well, but the problem for them was that they could not convert in the red zone. Georgia Tech had to settle for four field goal attempts tonight, making three and missing one. In a game like this, touchdowns are at a premium and despite the best efforts of quarterback Haynes King, the Yellow Jackets offense could not execute in NC State territory.
Now where does Georgia Tech go after their first loss of the season?
The Yellow Jackets still have plenty in front of them, even if the ACC race is getting messy and crowded. Now, Virginia remains the only unbeaten team in conference play after their win over California today. Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville, SMU, and Pittsburgh all have one loss in conference play and will be trying to get to Charlotte for the ACC Championship.
Georgia Tech will finish with games at Boston College, home against Pittsburgh, and against Georgia in Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Yellow Jackets still have a chance to finish 11-1 if they play better, but that is the key. Georgia Tech's defense is going to have to play better to give this team a chance down the stretch.