Social Media Reacts to Wild Ending in Georgia Tech-NC State Matchup
Georgia Tech won the game vs the Wolfpack in the final minute and there was tons of reaction
What a wild and chaotic game in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech and NC State had several lead changes in the fourth quarter of tonight's matchup and it came down to the final kick. After Georgia Tech took the lead with 22 second left, NC State got down into field goal range and attempted a 59-yard field goal for the win. The kick went to the left and the Yellow Jackets won the game to improve to 7-4 for the season. It was true freshman Aaron Philo that led the Yellow Jackets to the win in one of the wildest fourth quarters in the ACC this season.
After the wild finish, there was plenty of reaction on social media.
Published