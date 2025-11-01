SP+ Predicts Georgia Tech-NC State Final Score
Georgia Tech (8-0, 5-0) is off to its best start since 1966 and they will look to continue that hot start tonight in Raleigh against the NC State Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3).
NC State started the season 3-0, but has lost four of its last five games, with the only win coming at home against FCS squad Campbell. The Wolfpack have lost four consecutive ACC game and don't have a lot of momentum coming into this game, but this team has plenty of talent and have ways of challenging Georgia Tech. A night game in Raleigh can be an ACC teams worst nightmare.
Who does SP+ Predict to win?
Georgia Tech is a projected favorite in today's game, by both the oddsmakers and advanced analytics. ESPN analyst Bill Connelly and his SP+ system are predicting Georgia Tech to win tonight vs the Wolfpack by a score of 34-24 and gives the Yellow Jackets a 73% chance to win.
What is SP+? Here is how ESPN analyst Bill Connelly describes it:
"In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.
SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."
SP+ results this season
How has SP+ done so far this season predicting the results for Georgia Tech games?
1. Colorado: SP+ predicted a 30-29 win for the Buffaloes (GT won 27-20)
2. Gardner-Webb: SP+ Predicted a 55-13 win for Georgia Tech (GT won 59-12)
3. Clemson: SP+ Predicted a 28-27 win for Georgia Tech (GT won 24-21)
5. Wake Forest: SP+ Predicted Georgia Tech would win 35-21 (GT won 30-29)
6. Virginia Tech: SP+ Predicted Georgia Tech to win 36-19 (GT won 35-20)
7. Duke: SP+ Predicted Georgia Tech to win 30-29 (GT won 27-18)
8. Syracuse: SP+ Predicted a 37-19 win for Georgia Tech (GT won 41-16)
SP+ has not been far off when predicting the results of Georgia Tech games this season. Unless it is off by a lot tonight, the Yellow Jackets should move to 9-0.
But that is why they play the games.