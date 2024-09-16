SP+ Predicts Georgia Tech vs Louisville Final Score
Georgia Tech dominated VMI at home on Saturday, but now they will resume ACC play against No. 19 Louisville this weekend. The Yellow Jackets did what they were supposed to on Saturday, but the Cardinals are going to present a huge test to see if Georgia Tech has made improvements since their Syracuse loss. The Orange shredded Georgia Tech's defense a couple of weeks ago and Louisville brings a strong passing game to the table on Saturday. The pass rush and the secondary struggled a couple of weeks ago and they will need to step up on Saturday afternoon if the Yellow Jackets hope to pull the upset.
When the odds for Saturday's game were released, Georgia Tech opened as a double-digit underdog and Bill Connelly's SP+ also has the Yellow Jackets as a double-digit underdog. SP+ has Louisville winning by a score of 35-23 and gives the Cardinals a 79% chance to win the game.
What exactly is SP+? Here is how Connelly himself describes it:
"As always, these are based on three primary factors: returning production (final rankings for which you can find at the bottom of this piece), recent recruiting and recent history. How good have you been recently? Whom do you have coming back? How good are the players replacing those you don't have coming back? That's loosely what we ask when we're setting expectations for a team; it's also what these projections attempt to do objectively.
As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date."
Brent Key is 5-0 when facing ranked ACC teams and four of those five wins have come on the road. This is the kind of game that Key has been able to win in the past. Not many people are showing Georgia Tech the same kind of love they were since they lost to Syracuse and there are some out there that think Louisville can compete with Miami and Clemson to win the ACC. Maybe the Cardinals are that good, but the Yellow Jackets are the best team they have faced this season and they have history on their side. Can Key pull another road upset vs a ranked ACC team?