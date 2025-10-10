Staff Final Score Predictions For No. 13 Georgia Tech Vs Virginia Tech
No. 13 Georgia Tech has another big ACC opponent on its hands in Virginia Tech at home and looks to advance to 6-0 on the season. The Yellow Jackets continue to find ways to win and overcome adversity throughout the season. It has not been perfect football to say the least, but Georgia Tech is focused on winning the turnover margin, which it has only done once this season against Clemson. It was a point of emphasis for head coach Brent Key in his final press conference before the game on Saturday.
“Goal hadn't changed. The goal is not to have any turnovers. So if you wait for a bye-week to address that, you're probably not gonna be around a long time. What I'm supposed to say, yeah, we only wanna have one. We only get one, shoot, we wanna take away four or five,” said Key. “We wanna, and you gotta protect the football. things. It's the most important thing. Have we improved? Yes. Okay, you know, the first game was the oddity that I've never seen in my career until the second game. And then another quarterback, same issue.”
Virginia Tech comes in playing some of their better football of the season winning two of its last three games and crossing 20 points in each contest. The Hokies have been motivated under interim head coach Phillip Montgomery and are playing more inspired football. They definitely will look to come in and make it a game against the Yellow Jackets and pull off the road upset.
Will Georgia Tech be able to avoid the upset at home and continue its impressive season? Let’s take a look at what the staff at Georgia Tech on SI had to say about who will come out with the win.
Jackson Caudell (publisher, 5-0 record)- Georgia Tech 34, Virginia Tech 23
Arvon Bacon (writer, 4-1 record)- Georgia Tech 32, Virginia Tech 17
Najeh Wilkins (writer, 5-0 record)- Georgia Tech 41, Virginia Tech 21
Georgia Tech is keeping its focus on slowing down the ground game on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets will look to slow down a pretty good rushing attack led by Terion Stewart and Marcellous Hawkins. Stewart is the more efficient back out of the two, rushing for 8.6 yards per carry. However, he is a game-time decision on Saturday for the Hokies. Hawkins has rushed for 282 yards and a touchdown this season. Georgia Tech will also have to pay attention to Kyron Drones, who is a threat with his legs and capable of explosive plays on the ground. Drones has rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns and is a big threat in the red zone with his big frame and ability to break tackles. Coach Key talked about what the Yellow Jackets need to do to stop the run.
"Yeah, you gotta get off blocks. You gotta note, first thing, so many times when there's a bust or a leak in the run game, did they get the call? Did they get in line? They get in the right stance, and they have the right eyes. It's all the things that happen before the snap. They lead to a lot of errors. So we gotta make sure we're sharp with that. We get the call quickly. We get down, we get set, we're ready to, and then we got to pitch a fit to get off blocks. We can't stay blocked, right? You know, it's not just, you know, holding, you know, having your gap, right? It's your gap, and then you have to overlap on the next one. All right, it's not just a singular person who has to make tackles.
Georgia Tech will face Virginia Tech at 3:30 PM this saturday, and the game will be on ACC Network.