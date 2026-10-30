Staff Predictions for Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh: Can the Yellow Jackets pull off the upset?

Georgia Tech is looking to get back on track on Saturday in Pittsburgh. A couple of things must go right for that to happen. The staff at Georgia Tech on SI takes a look and makes their predictions for the game on Saturday.

Can Georgia Tech attack the Pittsburgh defense and have success?

There is real opportunity for the Yellow Jackets to put up a monster game on the road against a struggling defense that ranks No.127 against the pass this season. We just saw Malachi Toney go off for 16 catches, 194 yards, and three touchdowns in a blow out win over the Panthers.

Georgia Tech doesn’t have a Malachi Toney, but they do have some weapons that are dangerous with the ball in their hands: Jordan Allen and Dalen Penson. Both are having big years for the Yellow Jackets and have a chance to exploit the defensive weaknesses, especially with how stout Pittsburgh is against the run. If Georgia Tech is going to pull off an upset, they must attack the seams, and get their guys in single coverage, and hit on the explosives. Head coach Brent Key talked about that this week when discussing the matchup:

“They're an attacking defense in that regard, so. But there's also holes in in in the coverage back there. A lot of guys being able to to to do things there. Um, let's not look at stats either and and you know, had Malachi Tony last week had, well I think 150, 160 in the first half in the first half. Yes, so uh, you talk one of the best players in America right there if those stats off a little bit, right? So, um, but no they they are. We got to be able to calculate it with with when we uh take our shots. Um, we got to be smart with the football. I mean, hands down number one thing."

Staff Predictions

Me and Jackson have hit on our picks in back-to-back weeks. We are looking to continue that momentum this week. Let’s take a look and see how we see the matchup shaping out on Saturday.

Jackson Caudell (publisher, 5-2 record)- Pittsburgh 34, Georgia Tech 17

There are not a lot of reasons to pick Georgia Tech to win this game. Yes, Pittsburgh is missing its starting quarterback and their offense has not looked the same since, but Georgia Tech's defense does not offer a lot of resistance. The Yellow Jackets are 0-2 on the road this season and I think that behind one of the best defenses in the ACC and a more reliable rushing attack, Pittsburgh gets their second consecutive win over Georgia Tech.

Final Score: Pittsburgh 34, Georgia Tech 17

Najeh Wilkins (writer, 4-3 record)- Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 14

The Yellow Jackets have a run defense problem, and something they haven’t been able to fix all season. After last week’s embarrassment, they do bring back Vincent Carroll Jackson and Tawfiq Thomas, which should help sure up something, but I don’t think it will be enough to slow down Damon Ferguson Jr or Ja’Kyrian Turner.

Offensively, they have to be efficient on first down and hit on big plays when they present themselves. It is definitely easier said than done, but that is probably the only chance they have. I think Pittsburgh rolls in this one and hands the Yellow Jackets their sixth loss of the season.

Final Score: Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 14