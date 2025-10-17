Staff Predictions For No. 12 Georgia Tech vs Duke
Who wins this ACC matchup tomorrow?
No. 13 Georgia Tech has another big ACC opponent on its hands in Duke on the road and looks to advance to 7-0 for the first time since 1966. Georgia Tech, despite being undefeated, is an underdog in this game against their rival. In their last matchup against Virginia Tech, we saw the Yellow Jackets get off to a hot start, scoring on its first two possessions and jumping off to an 18-0 lead. They had full control of the game early and never relinquished it.
It will be the toughest test the Yellow Jackets have faced this season, going against a red-hot Blue Devils team. Georgia Tech is excited for the new challenge to be able to go out and prove themselves again.
Looking forward to the opportunity
“Playing on the road is awesome, going into a different environment and it is an opportunity for us to come closer as a team and build our trust even more with each other, knowing we love playing at home, the crowd has been outstanding, the environment has been outstanding but it is a different type of situation to go on the road, it gives you another chance to come together as a football team, to really go against everything that should be in your favor when you are playing at home and we relish that and we are excited for it.
Duke has one of the best offenses in the country, led by emerging star quarterback Darian Mensah, who is seventh in the country in passing yards with 1,838. He has also thrown for 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Duke ranks No. 20 in total offense with 467 total yards per game.
Will Georgia Tech be able to avoid the upset at home and continue its impressive season? Let’s take a look at what the staff at Georgia Tech on SI had to say about who will come out with the win.
Jackson Caudell (publisher, 6-0 record)- Georgia Tech 35, Duke 31
Arvon Bacon (writer, 5-1 record)- Georgia Tech 38, Duke 20
Najeh Wilkins (writer, 6-0 record)- Georgia Tech 31, Duke 20
How does Georgia Tech slow down the Blue Devils Offense?
It is never easy to stop or slow down a prolific offense, especially without one of your best players on defense. Georgia Tech won’t have Ahmari Harvey in this game after he suffered an injury late in the game against Virginia Tech. Some of the things Georgia Tech will have to do is create pressure with their front four. Without having to bring pressure, it speeds up the quarterback and makes him feel uncomfortable. It has been rare to see Mensah flustered or uncomfortable. They need guys flowing to the ball and tackling in open space, limiting yards after the catch. Lastly, the Yellow Jackets have to limit the explosives and continue to plaster receivers. Veteran safety Clayton Powell Lee said it best.
“We take that into every game, honestly, because any quarterback can make those plays. Honestly, every quarterback I feel like he has that ability to make those improvising plays, and he's one of them, so just knowing that and just harnessing on the details of all right,” said Powell-Lee. “He may get out of the pocket, that doesn't mean come out of coverage, that doesn't mean do these things that you're not really supposed to, honestly, so if we just stay disciplined, stay to our keys, stay to our reads, and everything, and plaster when he is outside the pocket, he has nowhere to throw. Then we can keep playing ball like that. You can't beat us just running outside the pocket.”
The Yellow Jackets have the right attitude heading into this matchup against Duke, and touched on a lot of the strengths of the Blue Devils and what they need to do to slow them down. The attention to detail was apparent. Now, can they show it on Saturday in Durham?
Georgia Tech will face Duke at Noon this Saturday, and the game will be on ESPN.
More Georgia Tech News:
• Georgia Tech Releases Initial Availability Report For Saturday's Game: Who's In and Who's Out vs Duke?
• Georgia Tech's Offensive Line Recognized As One Of The Best In The Country
• No. 12 Georgia Tech Reveals Its Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs Duke
• Bleav In Georgia Tech: Previewing and Predicting the Matchup Against Duke On Saturday
• Brent Key is Loving The Opportunity For His Team To Be An Underdog This Weekend: "Appreciate the Motivation."