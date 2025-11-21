The Biggest Question For Georgia Tech Ahead Of Its Matchup vs Pittsburgh
Georgia Tech's defense carried the day early in the season, especially when the offense struggled with turnovers, putting the Yellow Jackets in adverse situations. You go back to the Colorado game, and the offense had three turnovers, but the defense stepped up big and never let the game get out of hand. Against then-ranked No. 12 Clemson, Georgia Tech forced two turnovers and held the Tigers to 21 points. The game against Duke was another game the defense played at a high level, limiting the Blue Devils to 18 points and finishing with a fumble returned for a touchdown. The defense is more than capable of making plays and coming up big; they just have to do it more consistently, especially late in the season when the stakes are higher.
Head coach Brent Key has taken full ownership of how the defense has looked over the past few weeks and the number of yards and points they have given up. It has been a detriment to the team and nearly cost them a chance to make an ACC title game and even the College Football Playoff.
“It's me. It's all me. Take it, need it right. It's a combination of everything. There are a lot of things that we didn't do right. The good thing about that, Kelly, is that we've shown in the season to do things the right way. We've shown to, you know, we were making progress in a lot of areas, especially situationally, throughout the year. We had a tough time of things. I mean, we did not play good defense the last two weeks,” said Key.
“That's pretty evident. We've worked extremely hard, continued this week to work, and we've given them the tools, and I expect them to play highly confident and highly – they know this is a time for them to truly go out and play the way that we've built this program, the toughness, the discipline, the commitment, the execution. They've got to believe in themselves and believe in all that because I believe in them. I believe in the defense. I believe in the guys that are playing on defense. They need to go out and do the same thing on Saturday night.”
Will The Defense Improve against Pittsburgh?
A good thing for Georgia Tech is that it is the second week back with some of its key players who returned from injury last week against Boston College. They got an extra week of practice, and the team is locked in with all that is on the line at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday. Coach Key has taken on an onus this week and has changed things up, and even incorporated a live tackling period in practice this week to help with the issues the Yellow Jackets defense has had.
"Be at a high, high level of focus this week, a high level of energy, a high level of detail in our coaching, our teaching, detail in the way we practice and doing it full speed, right? To the point where we went live today in practice, right? Live tackling, right? Cuz that's what this is, right? We're playing a tough physical football team. It has an explosive offense. They have a very good defense that runs around. We gotta be at our best. We gotta correct mistakes that we've made. We've gotta improve in certain areas,” said Key.
"We've got to shore up some tackling, right? And the only way to do that, I mean, I'm not a genius by any means, and the only way I know to get better at something is to do it. So that's what we did. We've done that before in the past. We've got a really good football team we're playing, and they're a physical team, and I thought it was indeed, and look, we didn't go the whole time. But we had situational times we did and I thought it was needed. I thought the response from our team was really good for them.”
“That starts with me, and be ready to play Saturday night when the ball is kicked off, and we will be.”
If the defense can get back to the level it played earlier in the season, Georgia Tech will be just fine. They have the best offense in the nation, and one that is capable of quick strike scores or even long drives to wear a defense out. Saturday will give us a good look at whether the defense has improved against a good Pittsburgh offense.
