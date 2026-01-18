The Good, Bad & The Ugly From Georgia Tech Road Victory Over NC State

Georgia Tech emerged victorious for a much-needed victory on the road against NC State, which is one of the best teams in the conference. Coming in, NC State was No.34 in the Net Rankings and considered one of the top 50 teams in the nation. After a tough loss at home for Georgia Tech, their back was against the wall, and they needed answers. So how did they pull it out? The Yellow Jackets did it with defense which led to offense, great scoring, and some contributions from unlikely players. Akai Fleming, Jaeden Mustaf, and Cole Kirouac were all major contributors on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets. Without their performances, the Ramblin Wreck doesn't pull out the road victory. Let’s take a look at some of the key things that stood out in this version of the good, bad, and the ugly.

Good

-Akai Fleming 16 points on 5-11 shooting with seven rebounds

-Jaeden Mustaf double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds)

-Kowacie Reeves 17 second-half points

-Georgia Tech goes 10-22 from beyond the arc and surpassed their season average of six threes

-The Yellow Jackets shoot 52% from the field in the game

-Georgia Tech shoots 58.3% from the field in the second half and scored 44 points

-NC State's best player, Darrion Williams, was held to 7 points on 2-11 shooting

-Georgia Tech wins the rebounding advantage 43-34

-The Yellow Jackets held Paul McNeil to 3-10 from beyond the arc

-Reeves drops another 20-point game

-Georgia Tech has four scorers in double-figures

-The Yellow Jackets rebounded after a tough loss to Pittsburgh at home and showed great effort

-Lamar Washington finished with 18 points on 7-12 shooting

-Georgia Tech scores 44 points in the second half

-The Ramblin Wreck held NC State to just 37% shooting from the field

-Kowacie Reeves has knocked down four three pointers and hit big shots in the second half to give the Yellow Jackets much-needed breathing room.

Bad

-Only six bench points for the Yellow Jackets on the road

-Baye Ndongo finished with six points

-NC State had 20 points off 17 Yellow Jackets turnovers

-Have to get their shooter Kam Craft more involved; only had three points

-Have to close games out better. Went 0-4 in its final four free-throw attempts

Ugly

-Georgia Tech finished with 17 turnovers

-The Yellow Jackets went 14-28 from the charity stripe

-Lamar Washington shoots 3-9 from the free-throw line

-Jaeden Mustaf 0-5 from the charity stripe

