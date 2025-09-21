The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From Georgia Tech's Win Over Temple
It was not always pretty, but Georgia Tech got a 21-point win over Temple on Saturday afternoon. In the 45-24 win over the Owls, Georgia Tech racked up over 300 yards rushing and played mostl good defense throughout the night.
The frustrating part for Georgia Tech was after they went up 21-0 in the first quarter, their offense stalled out for the rest of the half. The Yellow Jackets totaled only nine yards in the second quarter and allowed Temple to hang around a bit longer than they should have.
Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from yesterday's win over the Owls.
The Good
- They got the win. A win is always good, even if it is a little bit ugly and frustrating.
- Georgia Tech’s four-game winning streak is its longest since it won four in a row from Oct. 25-Nov. 17, 2018 and matches its longest since it won five-straight games from Oct. 25-Nov. 29, 2014.
- Georgia Tech won its eighth-straight game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, dating back to last season’s home opener versus Georgia State (Aug. 31, 2024). The eight-game winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium is the Yellow Jackets’ longest since they won eight in a row from Oct. 15, 2016-Nov. 11, 2017 and matches their longest since they won 17 in a row at Bobby Dodd from Oct. 7, 1989, to Nov. 16, 1991.
- Georgia Tech’s 468 yards of total offense were a season high against NCAA Division I FBS competition (prev.: 463 at Colorado, Aug. 29).
- Georgia Tech’s 9.8 yards per play is the fifth-highest yards-per-play average in program history. It marks the second time this season that the Yellow Jackets posted one of the 10 highest yards-per-play averages in school history (prev. 11.9 vs. Gardner-Webb, Sept. 6, which ranked second in GT history).
- The 21 first-quarter points were Georgia Tech’s most in any quarter against an NCAA Division I FBS opponent since it scored 28 in the second quarter of a 39-34 loss to Louisville in the 2023 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Sept. 1, 2023).
- Jamal Haynes set season highs with 107 rushing yards and 146 total yards from scrimmage (prev.: 92 rushing yds. and 100 yds. from scrimmage vs. Gardner-Webb, Sept. 6).
- Haynes’ 100-yard rushing game was the eighth of his career, which moved him into a tie for 10th in Georgia Tech history. Haynes’ eight 100-yard rushing games are the most by a Yellow Jacket since QB TaQuon Marshall had 10 from 2015-18 and the most by a Tech RB since Jonathan Dwyer had 17 from 2007-09.
- Two sacks and six TFL's for the defense.
- Georgia Tech did give up 184 yards rushing, but Temple got 76 of those on two carries. Georgia Tech held them to around 4 yards per carry.
- Isiah Canion scoring another TD.
- Daylon Gordon scoring a 47-yard TD. Gordon is a former walk-on and a very hard worker and player. It was awesome getting to see that.
- Aidan Birr remains perfect by hitting a 32-yard field goal in this game.
- Malik Rutherford caught his first touchdown of the year
- Only 144 yards passing for Temple
The Bad
- Onl 161 yards passing. The downfield passing game was hit or miss, with King missing Eric Rivers on some deep shots at different points in the game.
- The late touchdown. Yes it was garbage time, but you still don't want to give up a score to make it look closer than it was.
- Temple QB Evan Simon had some success on the ground, totaling 68 yards on 14 carries, including a 34 yard scamper in the first half.
- The fumble in the third quarter. Tech has lost some fumbles in games this year and today they did it at an inopportune time.
- Malachi Hosley only getting five carries.
Temple was 3-4 on fourth down
The Ugly
The second quarter. No first downs and only nine total yards. Georgia Tech was mostly fantastic on this side of the ball in this game, but the second quarter was an abomination.