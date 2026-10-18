The Good, The Bad & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 34-24 Loss To Virginia Tech
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Georgia Tech fell on the road to Virginia Tech and dropped to 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. The Yellow Jackets didn’t adjust or answer the call until after the 1st half, when they got back in the game quickly. When they were able to, self-inflicted wounds ultimately allowed Virginia Tech to take the reins of the game and seize back control.
There was some good, a lot of bad, and some outright ugly in this game for the Yellow Jackets. We take a closer look at those things and what stands out.
Good
-Braylon Outlaw gets his first career sack in the first half vs. the Hokies
-Georgia Tech Jordan Allen has back-to-back good games. Finished with six catches, 68 yards
-The special teams scored three points and created a turnover in the first half
-Georgia Tech's second-half start got them back into the game; the Yellow Jackets had two scoring drives under a minute
-The Yellow Jackets scored 14 unanswered points in the first half
-Trelain Maddox finished with 12 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown;
-Georgia Tech held Virginia Tech to 4-13 on third downs
-The Yellow Jackets recorded five sacks and nearly matched its total of the season
-Jordan Allen 10 catches for 120 yards
Bad
-Georgia Tech gave up six explosive plays in the first half vs. the Hokies; a 66, 60, and a 32-yard pass; three runs of 10+ yards
-Virginia Tech goes 3-for-3 in the red zone in the first half
-The Yellow Jackets had two first-half turnovers
-Georgia Tech goes 4-for-11 on third down
-The Yellow Jackets have six total fumbles; fortunately, only one lost
-Georgia Tech was held to only 93 yards rushing
-Virginia Tech running back Jeffery Overton Jr rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries
-The Yellow Jackets didn’t make adjustments until the second half
Ugly
-Que’Sean Brown went off for four catches, 169 yards, and a touchdown in the first half; finished with six catches for 182 yards and a touchdown; he also had a long punt return
-Virginia Tech averaged 21.5 yards per completion in the first half against the Yellow Jackets
- Alberto Mendoza's first-half interception to Quentin Reddish after the offense sputtered and couldn’t gain momentum
-Virginia Tech had 307 yards in the first half, with 215 through the air
-Georgia Tech only scored three first-half points
-Ethan Grunkmeyer goes 15-for-22, 250 yards and three touchdowns
-Virginia Tech had 409 yards of offense against the Yellow Jackets
-Georgia Tech faced a 24-3 deficit with no answers in the first half of the game
-The Yellow Jackets poor tackling on Grunkmeyer and Brown touchdowns
-The Yellow Jackets special teams had a missed field goal and a muffed punt that led to bad field position
Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk