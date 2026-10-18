The Good, The Bad & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 34-24 Loss To Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech fell on the road to Virginia Tech and dropped to 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. The Yellow Jackets didn’t adjust or answer the call until after the 1st half, when they got back in the game quickly. When they were able to, self-inflicted wounds ultimately allowed Virginia Tech to take the reins of the game and seize back control.

There was some good, a lot of bad, and some outright ugly in this game for the Yellow Jackets. We take a closer look at those things and what stands out.

Good

-Braylon Outlaw gets his first career sack in the first half vs. the Hokies

-Georgia Tech Jordan Allen has back-to-back good games. Finished with six catches, 68 yards

-The special teams scored three points and created a turnover in the first half

-Georgia Tech's second-half start got them back into the game; the Yellow Jackets had two scoring drives under a minute

-The Yellow Jackets scored 14 unanswered points in the first half

-Trelain Maddox finished with 12 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown;

-Georgia Tech held Virginia Tech to 4-13 on third downs

-The Yellow Jackets recorded five sacks and nearly matched its total of the season

-Jordan Allen 10 catches for 120 yards

Bad

-Georgia Tech gave up six explosive plays in the first half vs. the Hokies; a 66, 60, and a 32-yard pass; three runs of 10+ yards

-Virginia Tech goes 3-for-3 in the red zone in the first half

-The Yellow Jackets had two first-half turnovers

-Georgia Tech goes 4-for-11 on third down

-The Yellow Jackets have six total fumbles; fortunately, only one lost

-Georgia Tech was held to only 93 yards rushing

-Virginia Tech running back Jeffery Overton Jr rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries

-The Yellow Jackets didn’t make adjustments until the second half

Ugly

-Que’Sean Brown went off for four catches, 169 yards, and a touchdown in the first half; finished with six catches for 182 yards and a touchdown; he also had a long punt return

-Virginia Tech averaged 21.5 yards per completion in the first half against the Yellow Jackets

- Alberto Mendoza's first-half interception to Quentin Reddish after the offense sputtered and couldn’t gain momentum

-Virginia Tech had 307 yards in the first half, with 215 through the air

-Georgia Tech only scored three first-half points

-Ethan Grunkmeyer goes 15-for-22, 250 yards and three touchdowns

-Virginia Tech had 409 yards of offense against the Yellow Jackets

-Georgia Tech faced a 24-3 deficit with no answers in the first half of the game

-The Yellow Jackets poor tackling on Grunkmeyer and Brown touchdowns

-The Yellow Jackets special teams had a missed field goal and a muffed punt that led to bad field position