Georgia Tech didn’t end the season on a high note and finished the season on the wrong side of history against its rival. Now, the Yellow Jackets will search for answers in a disappointing season that was amplified by the Georgia loss. Let’s take a look at who stood out in the defeat.

How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 11? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

1. TE Spencer Mermans- 76.0 (18)

2. WR Jaiven Plummer- 74.4 (7)

3. WR Dalen Penson- 71.7 (7)

4. QB Ben Guthrie- 68.7 (3)

5. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 67.3 (33)

6. OL Jordan Floyd- 65.8 (44)

6. OL Markell Samuel- 65.8 (3)

8. OL Malachi Carney- 65.4 (44)

9. RB Trelain Maddox- 64.0 (20)

10. RB Justice Haynes- 63.8 (26)

11. WR Debron Gatling- 62.4 (12)

12. QB Graham Knowles- 61.5 (41)

13. TE Gavin Harris- 58.7 (6)

14. OL Xavier Canales- 58.4 (44)

15. WR Jordan Allen- 55.1 (37)

16. WR Rahkeem Smith- 53.3 (15)

17. TE Chris Corbo- 45.6 (39)

18. OL Will Reed- 45.4 (44)

19. OL Jameson RIggs- 44.3 (41)

It was a rough overall showing by the offense against the Bulldogs on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets didn’t get past midfield until the last play of the game and couldn’t manufacture much on the ground or through the air. Georgia Tech had just three completions on offense and was out of sync all game. Spencer Mermans was the highest-rated, followed by Jaiven Plummer and Dalen Penson.

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Defense

1. LB Cayman Spaulding- 76.0 (77)

2. LB C.J Gamble- 73.0 (22)

3. EDGE Jordan Walker- 71.9 (52)

4. DB Tae Harris- 65.5 (80)

5. DB Kealan Jones- 62.5 (14)

6. DL Shymeik Jones- 62.2 (8)

7. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 61.0 (43)

8. EDGE Brayden Manley- 60.7 (21)

9. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 60.0 (1)

9. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 60.0 (49)

11. DB Jonas Duclona- 59.6 (59)

11. DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson- 59.6 (48)

13. DL Christian Garrett- 58.7 (33)

14. E.J. Lightsey- 58.6 (58)

15. CB Daiquan White- 58.5 (65)

16. CB Jaedyn Terry- 58.2 (63)

17. DB Chris Hewitt Jr- 56.9 (65)

18. DL Christian Speakman- 55.1 (33)

19. EDGE Taje McCoy- 49.2 (58)

20. LB Lawson Pritchett- 34.9 (3)

21. CB Dalen Penson- 28.6 (28)

Cayman Spaulding wraps up a successful season with another great performance. He led the Yellow Jackets with 11 tackles and had the highest PFF grade vs. Georgia with a 76.0. True freshman C.J. Gamble continues to impress in limited reps and has proven he can be a building block moving forward for the Yellow Jackets. Captain and fifth-year player Jordan Walker finishes his career on a high note and posts a 71.9 PFF grade.