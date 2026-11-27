Georgia Tech faces the No.1 country on Saturday afternoon in front of a national audience. It will be a tough one with how the Bulldogs are playing this season, who look like a clear national championship contender. Now, the biggest question is if Georgia Tech can at least make it competitive. We will find out.

Will the Yellow Jackets put up a fight?

The biggest thing you want to see in rivalries is the ability to compete and not just lay down. Yes, Georgia is the No.1 team in the nation, but the Yellow Jackets still have a lot to play for, with one of the main ones being pride. As Coach Key said earlier during his press conference during the week, competitors compete. The Yellow Jackets have some talented players that could make this game competitive. They have to stay true to its identity, and lean on the best parts of this team, and use that to try and shock Georgia. We know in any rivalry game, anything can happen. Now, it is up to the Yellow Jackets to send a message in preparation for next season.

“The rivalry means a lot. I’ve never played in this rivalry, but I know they don’t like us, we don’t like them. Just like any rivalry game, it’s going to be a bloodbath. And it’s going to be a fist fight for 60 minutes. They’re going to bring their best, we’re going to bring our best, and let the chips fall,” said Haynes.

Staff Predictions

Me and Jackson got back on track last week vs Wake Forest. Now, we are looking to finish strong and make sure we end the season on the right note.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

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BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Jackson Caudell (publisher, 8-3 record)- Georgia 49, Georgia Tech 10

Since Brent Key has taken over as head coach at Georgia Tech, he has been able to keep it close with Georgia at the end of the season, losing by a single score in each of the last three seasons. While he squandered a major chance to win the last time these two teams played in Athens, he has made this rivalry more competitive. Unfortunately, I think Saturday's game is going to remind fans of some of the uglier editions of this rivalry. Georgia is the best team in the country and on paper, there is nothing that Georgia Tech is going to be able to do to stop them. Key's teams have surprised before, but I think this one gets ugly, as the huge spread would suggest.

Final Score: Georgia 49, Georgia Tech 10

Najeh Wilkins (writer, 7-4 record)- Georgia 50, Georgia Tech 17

The Yellow Jackets go into the rivalry game against Georgia banged up and missing a lot of players. It has been a story all season. We look at 2026 as a disappointment, and one the football team will have to answer a lot of questions going forward. Going against Georgia who has won the rivalry for the past decade doesn’t help. The Bulldogs are operating on another level and should be able to dominate the Yellow Jackets at home and cruise to a victory.

Final Score: Georgia 50, Georgia Tech 17