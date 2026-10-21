The Most Important Quotes From Georgia Tech WR Jordan Allen Ahead of Boston College Game

Georgia Tech WR Jordan Allen is once again emerging at a critical juncture of the season. Last season, he saw more reps as the season went on, even though the wide receiver room had a litany of veterans. It didn’t stop him from getting the ball.

A year later, he has back-to-back 10-catch games on his resume and has established himself as the clear No.1 wide receiver for the Yellow Jackets. He is taking on the role as the go-to wide receiver for the Yellow Jackets and relishing in that role. Allen talked to the media on Wednesday about his progression and the season so far. Here is what stood out from what he said to the media.

On how the offense can improve

“I feel like we're definitely in good shape right now. You know, just kind of getting together as a whole and kind of clicking more. I feel like we could start better, finish drives better, you know, just little things. But I feel like we have shown great things on tape the past couple of weeks,” said Allen.

On his chemistry translating to the field with alberto mendoza

“Yeah, I feel like that has definitely played a huge role in our success for the team. You know, just those after practices just getting routes or getting on the same page. Just a timing thing, you know, so just the small things that we did previously in the season and offseason you know is definitely showing up now,” said Allen.

On facing Boston College Secondary

“Their secondary is good. I mean they play with high effort, you know, they fly around to the ball. They make plays on the back end, so we just have to make sure that we do our job, getting the game plan. The coaches have a great game plan for this week, so we just gotta make sure that we're all on it and just ready to execute,” said Allen.

On looking up to Georgia Tech greats Calvin Johnson and Demariyus Thomas

“For sure. Definitely Megatron, Calvin Johnson. He's a legend here, legend in the league. Everybody knows him. He's done great things. That's definitely somebody that I look up to and Demarius Thomas as well, just being what he's done here and what he's done in the league. I mean, those are definitely two guys that stand out, obviously coming from Georgia Tech. So those are definitely two guys that I have my eyes on,” said Allen.