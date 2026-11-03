Important Quotes From Brent Key In His Tuesday Press Conference Ahead of Louisville

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talked to the media on Tuesday for his weekly presser. He addressed several things within the program. Let's take a closer look.

Georgia Tech will have a big decision on their hands before game time and it will be at the quarterback position. It remains to be seen if they will go in a different direction or conitnue to ride with Alberto Mendoza.

On Grady Adamson and the spark he has provided and if a decision will be made to switch QB's

“Grady's come in the last two weeks and given us a jolt of energy. It's always a lot easier coming off the bench as the guy, but uh we'll sit down on Thursday and make a decision uh Thursday evening as a staff on who goes out and gives us the best opportunity to win this football game. That's at all positions,” said Key.

Things must change

Change has been a big topic of discussion for Coach Key, but will we finally see it.

“Look, there's things that have to change. All right. There are things that will change, but I do not by any means think that the program is broke. The program is not functioning worth a damn right now. All right. On the field, right? That's on me to make the necessary adjustments, tweaks, changes, whatever it is, right? For it to improve and play to the level, and I talk about standards, to the standard that everyone out there that wears white and gold expects, including myself,” said Key.

On the turnover issues

An alarming stat is the amount of fumbles and turnovers the Yellow Jackets have had this season. One of the befuddling numbers is total amount of turnovers on offense, which has shrunk their production and output on the field. Coach Key chimed in on those numbers.

“We have had a blatant disregard for the football. Bottom line, a blatant disregard for protecting the football. When you have, you know, six interceptions, two return for touchdowns, and 15 fumbles, I don't know if I've had 15 fumbles in my career. In my career. And I'm serious. Like, when looking that up, I think I lost five or six of them. 15 times the ball's been on the ground. That is a blatant disregard for doing what's right. And what does that go back to? Discipline goes back to discipline, right? So, you know, winning one-on-one matchups and, in you know, football two major issues, major issues. And that's what the message on Monday was. And because you can't run from it, you can't hide from it. It's competition. That's what makes it great.

On having 26 seniors last year and the leadership struggles in 2026

Georgia Tech had to replace a lot of guys from last year's 9-4 team, and they have been feeling the struggles this season not having those seniors here. The Yellow Jackets have struggled with leadership especially with so many young guys on the roster.

“The fact of having 26 seniors last year and making that our leadership group last year, we had strong leadership last year. But what did it not do? It didn't train younger guys. All right? when guys come in, it didn't put them in the in the in the in the thugs of leadership to be able to have them prepared moving forward.

So, that's just one I'm sharing with you right now. It's nothing to do with X's and O's or football or portal, but this has to do with a lot, right? Um, but in the moment, the 26 seniors are all in, but well, every one of them and so many of them have been here for three and four years. they deserve that opportunity to have say in things and it worked out great for but now you see kind of the back end of it right.

“There's a lot of things small things that add up you know when you you know when one guy goes down or you have an injury and it becomes boom boom boom that becomes part of the the practice routines right there's evaluation and portals there's evaluation of coaches there's evaluation of things and that's why I like to answer your question like I did earlier A lot of these things occurred very quickly and some of and a high percentage of them unknown last year, right? Unknown and timing that was not ideal, right? So when you're thrown into the, you know, decision- making time and its roster, its coaching staff, both sides, it's a lot of things moving at once. All right. So all of those things have something to do with it. all of them. Like I said, I'm not going to sit here and blame all of it either .I'm The accountability starts and stops with me. Thats my job,” said Key.

Josh Petty will be on a pitch count

A very interesting developement was revealed about Georgia Tech star offensive lineman Josh Petty, who just came back from injury. The big discovery revealed in the press conference was that, he would be on a pitch count the remainer of the season.

“He's on a pitch count and will be for, you know, probably the remainder of the season. Um, and you know we're up in the first half, and no, he's, you know, the speed of the game picked up, right? I mean, the speed of the game picked up; the varying looks on the defensive side picked up. He learned a lot from that game, and he'll be better the next game for it now, and that was his first career start, and I think I said that last week. I know I told him this, like, you know, make a lot of big deal about him coming back, but he's a very inexperienced guy right now. He's an extremely talented guy that's still very inexperienced, and there are a lot of things in that first half where he won't do him again. But no, him not playing the second half had nothing to do with performance or anything. IIt had to do with just the pitch count, rep count that he was on,” said Key.

On retaining developed players

Georgia Tech has done a good job recruiting and developing young players in its program. Coach Key talked about the value they have and why it is as high as ever within the program.

“The value created in guys that have been at Georgia Tech to in my mind is higher than ever. Those guys that have been here, not necessarily came all in as freshmen, right? There's a lot that you know, we've shown previously and historically that had come in and had three years in the program and really I mean, there's not a lot of people out there probably couldn't tell you that Haynes King didn't start here right, so you know you look at that part of the track record of it. I think that's really important really important um the development of high school guys.

I mean, how many guys you see midpoint through midpoint or end of year two or kind of that midpoint of year three um, lines of scrimmage. Oh my goodness, this guy's starting to become a good player, where you know if they don't hit as a freshman, so many people are so quick to you know they move on and replace them," said Key.