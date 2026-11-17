Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talked to the media at his weekly press conference on Tuesday, four days before his program takes on a red-hot Wake Forest team. Here is what stood out from what he had to say.

On Vinnie Sunseri and his ceiling long term as a head coach

Vinnie Sunseri called plays for the first time this season and it resulted in better play from the defense that held Clemson to just six points and 86 rushing yards. Head Coach Brent Key talked about his ceiling as a coach.

“Confidence comes from preparation, and sometimes you either have it or you don't. I mean, when you win, it's called confidence. When you don't win, it's called arrogance and cockiness, right? So there's a fine line there. But confidence just means that, you know, you prepare the right way and you have a belief in the system and you have a belief in the players to go execute it. As far as just ceiling, I mean, I think the sky's the limit for him.

He's a tremendous young coach. He's got a really, really bright future in front of him. But that future right now, if you ask him, that future right now is right now,” said Key.

On two QB system

“Yeah, we'll use both of them. I mean, my evaluation was it was productive. You know, we had a productive day doing what we wanted to do and what we needed to do from a big-picture game plan-wise. So not exactly sure how we'll use them moving forward. But there is a place for both those guys in the game,” said Key.

On Wake Forest QB Gio Lopez



Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez has been stellar this season for the Demon Deacons, and is a Heisman candidate this year. Coach Key talked aboiut his play and why he is tough to defend.

“Offensively, Gio is a tremendous college quarterback, really is. 19 touchdowns, one interception? I mean, that's remarkable now. People think, oh, he's a runner. No, he can run. He is a quarterback. You can tell the guys around him play to his level. He elevates people around him with his personality, whether it be his gamesmanship, how he interacts with his teammates. You can tell that by the way he plays and the way they play around him. They can beat you really running the ball, throwing the ball. The RPOs, there's a full gamut of things they do formationally, motion-wise, spread the field horizontally,” said Key.



On Wake Forest Defense and Special Teams

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Wake Forest has been very good defensively this season and has made a number of play. Their special teams has been the standout with the amount of opportunities they create. Coach Key has taken notice.

“Defensively, they're very good against the run. They load the box up. They have their little unconventional what they do up front, but their stunts, their movements, the guys play hard. The real game changer for them is special teams. I mean, from punt returner to kick returner to the punter. Just all across the board, you know, really, really solid in teams, which helps with field position. It helps with all those things. So, solid football team. You know, got some dynamic. A couple guys on offense that can go. But, again, you know, the quarterback is the thing that really makes it and ties it all together and makes it go,” said Key.

On Linebacker Cayman Spaulding

Cayman Spaulding had one of his best games of the season for the Yellow Jackets finishing with 11 tackles (seven solo), two tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. Coach Key talked about his development and how he has gotten to this point.

“I'd say Cayman Spaulding knows himself a lot better now than he knew himself last year, than he knew himself earlier in the year. But a lot of things have gone into that. But I think when you recognize your own personal strengths, personal weaknesses, personal things you have to work on, you're able to be a lot better version of yourself. He's an explosive player. He's fast. He can rush the passer. He can cover. I mean, he's a complete package of what you want at that position from a physical standpoint.

Sometimes guys need people to believe in them. You know, I've told people before I believe in second chances and third chances to guys. That's really what we're in this for. We're in it for the kids and developing these kids for the long term of their life. It's real easy just to want to boot somebody to the curb when they make a mistake or not play them. The hard thing to do is to teach them in those moments whether it's the hard thing to do or the easy thing to do as far as whether it's a punishment, whether it's a discipline action, whether it's a reward, whatever that is.

But to give somebody those opportunities to improve themselves, look, the product they put on the field is really secondary to the young people that we're creating, that we're molding, mentoring, and building and teaching the lessons for the rest of their life. And that's my hope is that when Cayman Spalding is done with Georgia Tech football, there's a huge part of Georgia Tech football that carries on with him for the rest of his life and makes him a better man, father, husband, and all those things he'll be in his life,” said Key.

On Chris Corbo and Jonas Duclona

“Yeah, both of them have been banged up. Hadn't really missed time with it, but you talk about toughness. You're seeing guys that are playing through pain right now. We'll talk about the guys on the injury report. There's plenty of time to talk about them. But there's a lot of guys out there playing with a lot of things that guys would sit out with. And they're banged up. Just that alone has really... and cemented them into what we want to be as a football team, what we have been as a football team. Chris has done a really good job blocking.

Kevin (Roche) got more of the notoriety early on in the season just from the catching standpoint, but Chris has played really all around good football all year and gets those opportunities now.

Jonas, we were really excited about him when he showed up in January. He had shoulder surgery right away, right before he got here. So not in spring practice, you know, gets into the summer And so it was basically like he just got in here from a repetition standpoint. Kelvin (Hill)was playing pretty good football and so we started cross training Jonas and in several positions, which, you know, I know he can play corner as well as the nickel spot. But what he's not afraid to pull the trigger. No, I mean, I mean he you know, he will He goes, and he strikes people, plays tight coverage. That tackle he made in the first play of the game, he's physical, he's tough, got good ball skills. He's been a real, real bright spot for us these last three weeks, and I think he'll continue to improve and get better.