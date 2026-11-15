Georgia Tech Opens As Three-Touchdown Underdog Against Wake Forest

57-3

38-14

41-7

51-7

77-0

49-7

Those are the scores of the last six games for Wake Forest, all victories. The Demon Deacons have been playing like one of the best teams in the country over the last month or so, and their next stop is in Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, which is coming off a surprising win over Clemson.

The Yellow Jackets, who had just fired four assistant coaches earlier in the week, including DC Jason Semore, earned their first victory over Clemson in Death Valley since 2008 and used a strong defensive performance and running game to accomplish that.

But anyone who watches college football knows that beating Wake Forest is going to be a far bigger challenge for Georgia Tech than what they had to face in Death Valley on Saturday. Not only that, but you can bet that Wake Forest has not forgotten blowing a big lead at home to Georgia Tech last season and losing that game in overtime. With a win over the Yellow Jackets, Wake Forest would punch their ticket to Charlotte to play in the ACC Championship game and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

So what do the oddsmakers think about next Saturday's game? According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Wake Forest has opened as 20.5 point favorites against the Yellow Jackets and the over/under is set at 56.5.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Can the Yellow Jackets do the unthinkable?

This would be a truly stunning upset if Georgia Tech can find a way to hang around with Wake Forest given the way that the Demon Deacons are playing.

The biggest mismatch on paper is going to be the Wake offense against the Georgia Tech defense. Yes, Georgia Tech was able to put together a strong gameplan to slow down Clemson, but Wake Forest is deeper and more explosive at the skill player positions.

Quarterback Gio Lopez is having an excellent season and should be getting more consideration for the Heisman Trophy. Wide receiver Carlos Hernandez is arguably the best receiver in the ACC not named Malachi Toney and the Wake Forest defense, which struggled in early games against Purdue and Miami, has been outstanding over the past month.

If Georgia Tech fans want hope in this game, Brent Key has found ways to pull upsets before against ranked ACC opponents, especially at home. Whether it was against North Carolina at home in 2023, Miami at home in 2024, or even Duke earlier this season, Key has found a way to get his team to play above their heads and surprise the country with a win.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.