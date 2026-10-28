The Most Important Things First Year Safety Chris Hewitt Jr. Said Ahead of Game vs. Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech true freshman Chris Hewitt Jr. talked to the media after a career outing vs. Boston College. Hewitt Jr. talked about the game, being ready for his opportunity, and how he was able to capitalize.

On why he has been able to develop so fast

Hewitt Jr has been forced to play quite a bit this season and provide depth to a unit that does not have a lot of experience:

“I came here in the summer so I missed out on spring ball and all that, but coach Vinnie is a really great coach. He was really able to just install because we got a lot of things in our playbook to learn especially as a young guy. He really just did a good job in having one-on-one time with me and just installing all the defenses and everything and just giving me that attention that I needed. So it's really just all because of coach Vinnie. He just did a great job with me,” said Hewitt Jr.

On being ready for his opportunity

“It was really just the next guy up mentality. Um, my coach said when he called my number, I got to be ready and I was ready to go. And uh, it wasn't the outcome that the team wanted, but I just wanted to go out there and give my best effort and that's really all,” said Hewitt Jr.

On the 2-5 start and trust in his coaches

Georgia Tech is 2-5, but Hewitt talked about keeping trust in his coaches and playing hard:

“I really just have all my faith in my coaches. I have all my faith in Coach Key and my defensive coordinator and they're working just as hard as we are to fix all the issues that we have on defense and I have trust in them and I believe in them that we're going to fix it,” said Hewitt Jr.

On how to fix some of the communication issues in a young secondary

Georgia Tech has a lot of youth in the secondary, not just safety, and that can lead to communication issues on the backend of the defense:

“We just try to make a really big emphasis on it in practice. We're just trying to always overcommunicate especially now that we got like young guys out there and such. So it's really important that we get that communication across and coach Vinnie has made a big emphasis on us trying to communicate across the whole defense. Yeah that's really all just putting a big emphasis on it,” said Hewitt Jr.

On Pittsburgh

“Pitt is a great football team, and they did have an injury at quarterback. So, that did change around some of the things that I seen on film, but still it doesn't really change anything. It's not I wouldn't say that it's more on them. It's more on us to really just get the team together first. They got um they got twitchy guys and uh it's just important that we are able to get to the football, all 11 guys,” said Hewitt Jr.